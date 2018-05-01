B&H Photo Video Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes Magazine

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--B&H Photo Video today announced it has been named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018. This is B&H’s first time on the prestigious list.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers. We believe that happy employees equal happy customers. Highly engaged and passionate employees are our secret sauce in delivering an unparalleled customer experience,” said Menashe Horowitz, CEO. “This recognition is especially important to us since it is based directly on employee feedback.”

B&H is one of the world’s largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its e-commerce, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs.

“People often ask,” said Mr. Horowitz, “why is B&H successful after 45 years? The answer is simple – we treat people like we want to be treated. For everyone at B&H, treating customers right is what we do -- customers feel they have a friend in the business who tells it to them straight.”

B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.

The America’s Best Employers list ranks the top 500 employers across 25 different industries. To compile the list, Forbes conducted an independent and anonymous online survey of more than 30,000 workers at companies with more than 1,000 employees in their US operations. Willingness to recommend one’s own employer was the most important dimension of the survey’s assessment.

To learn more about B&H, please visit BandH.com.

