Northwest Federal Honored as Washington Business Journal “Best Place to Work”

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Northwest Federal Credit Union was recently selected as one of the Washington Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for extra-large companies (500+ employees) in the Washington DC metro area. The program, in its 12 th year, recognizes companies in the area who scored the highest on Quantum Workplace’s employee engagement survey.

Members of Northwest Federal's Executive Team at the employee barbecue: Alex Lane, SVP of Operations, Michael Kapfer, SVP/Chief Information Officer, Jeff Bentley, President and CEO and Joe Hasto, SVP/CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

The Washington Business Journal is a leading source of business news in the Greater Washington area, providing comprehensive news on local companies and industry trends. Northwest Federal, along with all Best Places to Work honorees, will be celebrated on May 17 at a special awards event at MGM National Harbor.

“Northwest Federal is honored to be recognized by the Washington Business Journal for our commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal, Jeff Bentley. “We believe that excellent member service begins with employees who feel valued and empowered.”

Northwest Federal celebrated the award by holding a barbecue for employees that coincided with their celebration of National Volunteer Week. Employees are active in the local community through the credit union’s community outreach program.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 250,000 members and has assets in excess of $3.3 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

