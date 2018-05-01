Efficient Drivetrains Announces Production Release of Its EDI PowerDrive7000ev

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), a global leader in advanced high-efficiency zero emissions plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain solutions, today announced the production release of its EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev. The system has already been integrated by leading OEMs, and is suitable for school and mass transit buses, work and utility trucks, as well as logistics vehicle applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006008/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Efficient Drivetrains will be offering its EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev series as an electrification kit and developer support program for OEMs looking to bring heavy duty electrified vehicle offerings to market to comply with impending emissions reductions mandates. The EDI PowerDrive™ kit offers OEMs a modular design for easy integration into existing chassis designs and enables rapid vehicle solution introductions. The extensibility of EDI’s system is an ideal vehicle electrification platform, aligned to industry requirements, and will enable OEM and utility partners meet idle free, zero emissions requirements for city and highway driving, with no impact to vehicle performance.

Electrification kits will include a high-efficiency drivetrain (EDI PowerDrive™), vehicle control and telematics software (EDI PowerSuite™), and the training and support infrastructure to enable fast time to market. OEMs are able further customize their vehicle solutions with EDI’s Electric Power Export ( Power2E™ ) option—the capability to export a range of power directly from the vehicle for use in disaster recovery, jobsite maintenance, tool operation, and other applications. To accelerate market introductions, EDI is also available to install the powertrain systems and perform vehicle integration as a service for OEMs.

The EDI PowerDrive™ system also includes sophisticated control algorithms and embedded diagnostics for remote maintenance and monitoring. The system is less complex, more efficient, and lighter than other offerings in the industry. The unique, inline form factor allows the drivetrain to integrate seamlessly into any heavy-duty vehicle design. The EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev drivetrain will include a base of 100+ mile all-electric driving, with the ability for OEMs to extend range as required by customers.

News Highlights:

EDI has announced the production release of its full electric, EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev series of drivetrains. The company has confirmed multiple customer contracts with OEM partners this year, with the first programs delivered in 2017. OEMs can quickly offer electrified solution offerings and comply with emissions reductions mandates by integrating the EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev electrification--including control software and optional telematics for vehicle analytics and real-time fleet monitoring. By integrating EDI’s drivetrain and vehicle control software into heavy duty vehicles, OEMs can offer fleet operators zero-emissions driving, significant reduction in fuel costs, and a reduced total cost of ownership. Drivers operating a vehicle with EDI PowerDrive™ systems benefit from zero emissions driving, a high-performance vehicle experience including the full power performance of the OEM, without modification of normal driving behavior. The company’s EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev integrated into school bus applications for leading OEMs has been approved for CARB requirements and HVIP incentives. For vehicle manufacturers looking to quickly offer electrified solution offerings with range extension options, the company offers its EDI PowerDrive™ technology in a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) platform as an electrification kit for OEMs, including control software and optional telematics for vehicle analytics and real-time fleet monitoring.

Supporting Quotes:

“Collectively the industry is making significant strides in the electrification of the vehicle segment that has the largest impact on air quality. With the production release of our EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev, OEMs are able to quickly comply with impeding regulations and bring solutions to market rapidly, and more cost-effectively. The EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev series is an ideal match for school and mass transit buses, work and utility trucks, and logistics applications. We’ve already seen proven success with leading OEMs, we are looking forward to continued innovation in the medium and heavy-duty vehicle space, with the objective of continuing to provide the industry’s broadest and highest-performing portfolio of electrified drivetrain systems.”

-Joerg Ferchau, CEO Efficient Drivetrains

Additional Resources:

EDI on LinkedIn EDI on Facebook EDI Vehicle Project Videos

About EDI:

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) develops and markets a range of state-of-the-art PHEV and EV drivetrain solutions worldwide. EDI’s leading-edge hybrid-electric drivetrain systems and technologies enable OEMs to meet zero-emissions requirements while providing significant cost and efficiency advantages for parallel and series hybrid drivetrain architectures across nearly all platform classes and configurations. EDI is currently active in automotive projects throughout North America and the APAC region. Visit www.efficientdrivetrains.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006008/en/

CONTACT: EDI (Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.)

Kristal Ferchau, +1 408-213-9568

kferchau@efficientdrivetrains.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST

SOURCE: Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/01/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 05/01/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006008/en