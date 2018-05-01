Hampton by Hilton Unveils New Prototype

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) upper-midscale brand, announced today a new Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and Hampton Inn by Hilton prototype for the Americas. Featuring a contemporized exterior design, refreshed public space décor and updated guestroom case goods, the new prototype provides owners and developers with a flexible building model that embraces emerging guest preferences, improved functionality and design efficiency.

The new prototype builds on Hampton’s existing model, positioning the brand for continued success and category leadership. In addition, the new prototype will help continue to drive Hampton’s strategic growth plans as the brand looks to increase its portfolio of 2,345 open hotels and pipeline of more than 610 properties globally.

“The new prototype is a natural evolution of our proven model that has made Hampton the segment’s market leader and is in direct response to owner and guest feedback and research,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. “The prototype demonstrates our commitment to providing better value to owners through conscientious, thoughtful design and enhancing the guest experience to meet the evolving needs of travelers.”

The new prototype brings together industry best practices and owner insights to allow for ease of development and operational efficiency for hotel team members. It also introduces a new blend of various elements influenced by the latest design trends, in-depth guest research and valuable input from key stakeholders.

The new exterior design incorporates modern architectural cues while maintaining the flat roof design from the previous prototype to create a consistent thread across the brand. The exterior façade features enhanced lighting, a signature fin design and paint scheme, and enlarged windows to update the look of the exterior as well as increase natural light in the guest rooms. The modern porte-cochère creates a warm Hampton welcome, while affording owners the flexibility to use local materials. In addition, the new prototype stresses efficiency in its design, with 2,000 sq. ft. less building area required.

In an effort to reinvigorate public spaces, modifications include a reimagined lobby and front desk area with customized signage and timeless, modern décor, infused with carefully choreographed pops of color. Communal areas emphasize functionality and comfort to promote guest socialization and gathering throughout the day, while corridors and meeting rooms feature a clean, crisp design.

Guestrooms have been redesigned to accommodate how guests live, work and relax with warm color palettes, signature bedding and space-saving alterations like mounted TVs, fully-functional storage units and desk area. The guest bathrooms feature improved lighting, décor and bath fixtures, with all of the enhancements coming together to create the ideal Hampton experience.

These modifications are designed to appeal to today’s traveler as well as result in overall cost to build efficiencies by enhancing the already strong return on investment the brand offers. While owners may utilize a design-forward approach, Hampton will also offer two optional décor packages for the guestroom and public spaces, to provide ease and speed of execution.

Hampton’s prototype evolution is one more step towards maintaining its leadership position in the industry. These offerings make for a seamless travel experience with spacious rooms and added-value amenities, ideal for travel for all occasions. Every guest will continue to enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags 1; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Digital key access is also available at select properties. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with each Hampton hotel offering complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

This summer, the brand will release a renovation guide for existing hotels for the lobby and exterior spaces. A guestroom guide has already been released for use by new and existing hotels.

