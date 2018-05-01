Global Email Security Market - Increase in Employee Mobility to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

The increasing demand for integrated security suites is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. Since opting for different security suites may lead to integration issues, end-users prefer vendors that provide integrated and converged security suites. Integrated products from the same security vendor have better integration ability and support other functions. Since the increased complexity of network infrastructure has made integration an important buying criterion, solutions with better integration are finding higher adoption. Many key vendors are offering security suites with features such as data backup, encryption, firewall, and intrusion detection and prevention systems.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in employee mobility as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increase in employee mobility

One of the major factors that is driving the growth of the global email security market is the increasing requirements for mobile workforces. Mobile workers include traveling executives, sales representatives, and field workers who are required to have access to company data always. In addition, the use of mobile devices assists employees in accessing confidential data in emails from remote locations. SMEs follow the trend of mobile workers that help them distribute people across the region to generate higher sales.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “With the rise in penetration of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops, mobile workforces are expected to increase. Even though mobile devices certify better productivity, they can increase the chances of data thefts via emails. This is expected to fuel the adoption of email security solutions during the forecast period.”

Global email security market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (on-premises and cloud-based), products (products and services), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the on-premises segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 54% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to decrease by nearly 2% by 2022. However, this application segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The market share of the Americas and EMEA in the global email security market is expected to decline, whereas APAC is anticipated to witness an increase in its market share during the forecast period. The Americas is an early adopter of new technologies and is expected to have slow growth during the forecast period due to its early adoption of cloud email security solutions. This is the key reason for the decline in its market share. The primary reason for the decline in the market share of EMEA is the slow adoption of email security solutions in Eastern Europe and MEA.

