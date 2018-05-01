Rinchem Company, Inc. Announces Formation of Rinchem International

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Rinchem Company, Inc. announced it is forming Rinchem International to organize and lead all non-US Rinchem customer service centers. This new Rinchem entity will be able to better serve our international customers and enable international growth by providing stronger leadership and quicker decision making abilities with a focus on local presence.

Rinchem International will be directed by an independent leadership team and will coordinate efforts with US domestic operations and leaders. Ken Breinholt will serve as President of Rinchem International. He has appointed Reid Rose as Vice President of Operations, and Paul Kao as Vice President of Business Development along with other leaders to be named later.

Ken Breinholt has been with Rinchem for nearly 12 years and has been largely responsible for Rinchem’s Asia expansion. He previously spent 6 years on assignment in China and Taiwan setting up and managing Rinchem’s Asia business. He has most recently been serving as Director of Global Business Development where he has simplified sales processes and ignited the sales team to record growth. Ken speaks fluent Chinese and holds a Master of Accountancy degree from Brigham Young University. He will relocate to Taiwan later this year.

Reid Rose has been with Rinchem for 8 years. He started with Rinchem as a warehouse technician in Bloomington, MN. Before being appointed Director of Operations 3 years ago he provided operational leadership in Salt Lake City, UT; Winchester, VA; Chandler, AZ; and Hillsboro, OR. Reid holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He will relocate to Korea later this year with the goal of standardizing the international operations and training a local successor.

Paul Kao has been with Rinchem since 2012. He has been serving as Taiwan General Manager for the last two years and has had a variety of responsibilities in sales and operations over his career with Rinchem. He has been the catalyst for the business investments we have made in Taiwan. He successfully led our teams to acquire the Chimei Logistics business in Tainan and most recently the JS Transport business with 120 trucks spread across 6 sites. He has also influenced Rinchem to invest in a warehouse expansion in Tainan that will be completed later this year.

About Rinchem Company, Inc.

Rinchem provides a wide range of logistics services to support the semiconductor, chemical, gas, life sciences and paint and coatings industries, including dedicated and multi-client warehousing, on-site services, over-the-road and local transportation, freight forwarding, empty container return management and supply chain consulting. With locations in North America and in parts of Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Rinchem utilizes its network of customized, temperature-controlled warehouses and transportation assets to provide safe and efficient chemical management solutions. One partner managing a global supply chain, affords the ability to reduce cost and risk.

