Successful Operators Will Embrace $312Bn Enterprise Video Opportunity, Says Strategy Analytics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Enterprise video markets such as eLearning, Video Communications and Video Surveillance should be targeted by operators looking to benefit from the transition to IP-based services over the next few years, according to a new study published by Strategy Analytics and sponsored by Huawei. The complimentary report,, predicts that the global video market as a whole will reach $841.8Bn by 2022, compare to $700Bn in 2017, an annual growth rate of 3.8%. The share of enterprise or vertical applications is expected to increase from 32% to 37% over the same period, representing an annual growth rate of 8.1%.

Huawei engaged Strategy Analytics as a partner in the preparation of the report in order to highlight new opportunities for telecoms operators sparked by the emergence and proliferation of Internet technologies. It concludes that new forms of video content distribution will open up the market for companies not originally part of the traditional video ecosystem. While some telecoms operators have established themselves as IPTV service providers, they now also have an opportunity to embrace vertical video markets beyond consumer video.

“Increasing speed, capacity and reliability of networks, particularly mobile, is expanding the opportunity for video applications across enterprise as well as consumer services,” says Andreas Koehler, Consulting Director and the report’s author. “Enterprises, public organizations, educational establishments, and medical institutions are all incorporating video into their activities in many different ways, and we believe this trend will continue in the coming years.”

“The move towards cloud-based video services, including creation, production, distribution and delivery, will transform all aspects of the video ecosystem in the coming years,” says Michael Goodman, Director, TV & Media Strategies. “Competitors with legacy business models based on premises-based hardware should already be making plans for software and cloud-based services to become a major part of their future business.”

