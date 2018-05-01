Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Conifer Health Solutions today announced that Todd Wyatt has been named chief financial officer, effective May 7, 2018. Mr. Wyatt succeeds Daniel Karnuta who retired from Conifer Health after serving as chief financial officer for seven years. Mr. Wyatt brings to Conifer Health more than 20 years of senior-level finance experience ranging from acquisitions & divestitures and investor relations to planning & analysis and business development initiatives.

Stephen M. Mooney, Conifer Health president and CEO, said “I am pleased to welcome Todd to the team. He brings a blend of strong technical skills, a broad business orientation and a demonstrated ability to lead strategic initiatives. At a time when providers face economic and regulatory challenges and an ever-evolving healthcare market, the breadth of Todd’s financial expertise will serve the organization well.”

Mr. Mooney added, “On behalf of the company, I would like to thank Dan Karnuta for his many contributions to Conifer over the years. We wish him the best.”

Mr. Wyatt joins Conifer Health from Acelity, Inc. (formally Kinetic Concepts, Inc.), where he has served as senior vice president of Business Transformation since June 2017. Over the course of his fourteen-year career with Acelity, Mr. Wyatt has held various senior leadership positions including chief financial officer, vice president of Global Corporate Finance and vice president of Strategy and Performance Management, among others. Mr. Wyatt is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Texas and he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from the University of Texas, San Antonio.

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions brings 30 years of healthcare industry expertise to help clients in more than 135 local regions nationwide succeed at the business of healthcare. The company offers a combination of people, process and technology to enable providers to transition from volume to value-based care, enhance the consumer and patient experience and improve quality, cost and access to healthcare. Annually, Conifer Health manages more than 24 million unique patient interactions, more than $30 billion in net patient revenue and more than $21 billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides population health management analytics and services for nearly six million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com or follow @ConiferHealth on Twitter.

