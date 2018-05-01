Pre-sale Whitelisting for Bezant Foundation

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--The Bezant Foundation (Representative Director Steve Tay), which provides a blockchain-based decentralized payment platform, has disclosed the progress of its ICO pre-sale whitelisting on its official website.

The Bezant Foundation has disclosed the progress of its ICO pre-sale whitelisting on its official website. As of 18:00 pm May 1st (Singapore Standard Time), applications received were more than 6 times over the number of tokens reserved for pre-sale. The registration amounts in the Whitelisting topped 150,000 ETH. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The participant count showed that about 5,000 potential investors from 104 countries are whitelisted for our pre-sale ICO. We are pleased that the Bezant Blockchain Project has attracted interest from around the world,” a Bezant official said.

The hard cap of the Bezant token (BZNT) ICO amounts to US$40 million and 500 million tokens which represents 50% of the total tokens issued. Of these tokens, 21% or 21 million tokens was allotted for pre-sale.

Bezant tokens will act as a native cryptocurrency in the Bezant blockchain platform. The platform will be based on Hyperledger Fabric code and aims to overcome the limitations of existing public blockchains in such key elements of payment as speed and transaction fees. The Bezant Foundation plans to utilize the platform in creating a wide array of new services directly as well as through its Service partners from around the world.

The Bezant Foundation aims to revolutionize the ecosystem of digital payment markets with the Bezant Blockchain Project. Through blockchain technology which does not need mediators, the foundation seeks to eliminate existing problems all the way from content distribution to content payment. To help expand electronic payment markets globally, the foundation plans to support various local payment methods through API connection providing partners with modular B2B payment solutions which can serve as a gateway particularly in the fastest and most-financially excluded markets: Southeast Asia and Latin America.

The Bezant Foundation is screening those participants who submitted KYC forms by 09:00 a.m. May 2 (SGT). The foundation will email the notification of KYC approval and related terms of agreement to approved applicants. Sequentially from 9 a.m. May 3 when the pre-sale will begin, the foundation will email its Ethereum address only to those applicants who accept the terms of agreement after reviewing them.

"It is possible to submit KYC forms through whitelisting registration even after the start of pre-sale, but eligibility to participate in the pre-sale may not be authorized depending on the situation," a Bezant official said.

The Bezant Foundation, a blockchain-based fintech startup, brought onboard Daesik Kim, the founder and former CEO of Bithumb, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Mr. Kim, a direct investor into Bezant, will serve as Chief Cryptocurrency Officer (CCO) overseeing key aspects of the Bezant’s business and product development. The Bezant team has also attracted attention in the crypto community by recruiting a large team of developers from Kakao Pay and Kakao Commerce, NHN Entertainment, Gree, Yahoo, and eBay, etc.

