EdTech Teacher Development Inventor, Knowledgehook, names DECOSTA as its Global Agency

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Knowledgehook announced today that it has named DECOSTA Global (“ DECOSTA ”) as its official agency of record. Knowledgehook, the emerging leader in EdTech, utilizes data-driven approaches to teaching and tactfully guides students to perform better in math. As the official agency of record DECOSTA Global will spearhead communication strategies, digital media, social media, investor relations, and experiential marketing for Knowledgehook across the Americas.

“DECOSTA Global was selected because of its creative and organic approach to driving integrated solutions to accomplish our business goals,” says Travis Ratnam, President of Knowledgehook. “We are thrilled about our partnership, which will impact this generation of learners and teachers with a tool that will propel them into the future of math education and job readiness.”

With over 20 years of experience, DECOSTA Global continuously demonstrates its ability to service its clients by elevating its clients brand and growing business with measurable results. DECOSTA ’s bold approach has led them to strike global deals with innovative start-ups, pop culture icons, and multinational corporations. The partnership with Knowledgehook is a testament to the agency’s ability to perform with agility in a wide-range of industries.

“ Knowledgehook has invented the key to solving the struggles with math education by focusing on changing behaviours and enhancing the learning experience,” says Jesse DeCosta, President of DECOSTA Global. “This is a story worth telling, and we are excited to bring this important educational tool to North America, and to teachers worldwide, that would not otherwise have access.”

Knowledgehook is an educational technology company that has built an easy-to-use Instructional Guidance System for mathematics. It analyzes the academic performance of high school and elementary math students in real-time play and identifies best-practice teaching solutions to educators, directly addressing student gaps found by the data. In 2016, the company won Google's Game Changer award and was named Top Disruptor by BNN.

About DECOSTA Global

DECOSTA Global is a creative innovation agency that grows its clients’ audiences and drives worldwide revenue and business value. Since 1998, DECOSTA clients include Fortune 500 firms, tech start-ups, social good companies and entertainment personalities. Notable brands include, Will Smith, McDonald’s, Marsh, The Jacksons, YMCA, UNICEF, United Way, Blistex, Sony Music USA, Overbrook Entertainment, the Estate of Tupac Shakur, Jamie Foxx, Kevin James and more.

