Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program

ERLANGER, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Delta Private Jets announced today that it is enhancing its Sky Access membership program by making it easier for members to book empty leg flights and by offering a 20 percent discount off select, published Delta ® fares to get you home from your empty leg destination.

In January 2018, Delta Private Jets launched the new Sky Access online membership program that offers members unlimited access to empty leg flights in addition to fixed hourly rate private jet travel. Members are able to book the whole aircraft without sharing it with others. With introductory memberships at $8,500 and renewal at $6,000 (rates may vary over time), the Sky Access program makes luxury travel affordable.

Empty legs are flights scheduled without passengers to ensure an aircraft is positioned for a trip at the right airport and the right time. This repositioning creates opportunity for last-minute trips at no fee for Sky Access members. Empty legs may be booked from 24 to four hours before a trip.

Now, through AmpliFLY, the company’s patent-pending technology, Delta Private Jets is able to offer more flexibility for customers with additional options on departure and arrival locations for empty legs; a larger inventory for customers to view and book; the ability to select up to 10 preferred airports and receive push notifications to your mobile device when empty leg flights are available; and the ability to sort by airport code, city or state on the Delta Private Jets mobile app or Client Portal. In addition, Delta Private Jets is now offering a Client Services Team to book Delta Air Lines commercial travel for members at the 20 percent discounted rate off select published Delta fares.

AmpliFLY determines alternate, complementary route combinations to existing empty legs for customer booking. For example, if a customer’s departure or arrival is scheduled for Phoenix, up to 30 or more alternate options out of nearby cities and states could be identified as potential departure or arrival locations.

“These new enhancements are a direct result of listening to feedback from our customers and giving them what they want and need in a timely manner,” said Gary Hammes, President of Delta Private Jets. “And our affiliation with Delta Air Lines ® makes us uniquely qualified to offer these services to our customers.”

About Delta Private Jets

Delta Private Jets, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), provides aircraft charter services, aircraft management and its distinctive Delta Private Jets Card. The company operates an FBO (Fixed Base Operation), the Delta Jet Center, at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), as well as the Tech Service Center, a comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO). Delta Private Jets combines more than 30 years of experience serving the needs of luxury travelers for business and pleasure with the resources of one of the world’s largest airlines to provide a truly innovative travel solution. With more than 70 WI-FI equipped aircraft in the fleet (light, mid-size, super-midsize and large), Delta Private Jets consistently receives awards for outstanding customer service and has continuously held the coveted ARGUS Platinum safety rating longer than any other operator in the world. Flights are operated by Delta Private Jets, Inc., an FAA-certificated Part 135 air carrier, or by another FAA-certificated Part 135 or Part 121 air carrier. Additional information is available at deltaprivatejets.com.

Delta Private Jets ® flights are operated by Delta Private Jets, Inc., an FAA-certificated Far Part 135 air carrier, or by another FAA-certificated Part 135 or Part 121 air carrier. Offers void where prohibited by law. Offers, benefits and rules subject to change without notice. Other restrictions apply.

Requires execution and funding of the Sky Access Membership Agreement. Empty Leg Flights are offered by MLT Vacations, LLC dba Delta Private Jets Shuttle. Quantity and availability of empty leg flights is not guaranteed; members are responsible for return transportation.

PC No. 18-079. This program and all related flights are offered by MLT Vacations, LLC dba Delta Private Jets Shuttle, under Part 380. Sky Access™ purchases are subject to the execution of a Sky Access Agreement, which must be funded at the time of execution. Quantity and availability of empty leg flights is not guaranteed; members are responsible for return transportation.

For air transportation provided by Delta ®, Cardholder is entitled to a 20% discount off published fares for select fare classes in effect when booked.

