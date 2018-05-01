Advantus Capital Management Rebrands as Securian Asset Management

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Advantus Capital Management Inc., a wholly owned asset management subsidiary of Securian Financial Group, Inc., changed its name to Securian Asset Management Inc., effective May 1, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005339/en/

David Kuplic, Securian Asset Management president (Photo: Business Wire)

The name change will help the St. Paul, Minnesota-based asset manager build a stronger brand in the institutional asset management market. The company remains the same legal entity, with no change in ownership or control.

“Brand recognition is important, and by rebranding to Securian Asset Management, we expect to gain greater market awareness for our institutional asset management capabilities,” said David Kuplic, Securian Asset Management’s president.

“Additionally, the timing of this change just makes sense. We are working more closely with Securian Financial than perhaps ever before, leveraging our collective expertise to build new, mutually beneficial capabilities in emerging growth opportunities like pension risk transfer. These new capabilities, along with our established areas of expertise, will serve as the base of our reinvigorated focus on external asset growth moving forward,” added Kuplic.

A history of finding investment value

As of the end of March 2018, Securian Asset Management manages over $37 billion for institutional clients, including corporations, endowments and foundations, government entities and pension plan managers. It specializes in fixed income, managed volatility, real estate securities, alternative investments, dividend-paying investments and private credit—including privately placed bonds and commercial mortgage loans.

Securian Asset Management also manages mutual funds, retirement investments and variable insurance fund investments.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL GROUP Since 1880, Securian Financial Group and its affiliates have provided financial security for individuals and businesses in the form of insurance, investments and retirement plans. Now one of the nation’s largest financial services providers, Securian is the holding company parent of a group of companies that offer a broad range of financial services.

DOFU 05-2018 481646

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005339/en/

CONTACT: Securian Financial Group

Jeff Bakken, 651-665-7558

Media Relations

jeff.bakken@securian.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: Securian Financial Group, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/01/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/01/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005339/en