Minne Ties® Agile MMF by Summit Medical Named Finalist for Medical Design Excellence Award

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Minne Ties ® Agile MMF by Summit Medical, an Innovia Medical Company, has been recognized as a finalist for this year’s Medical Design Excellence Award (MDEA), an award that acknowledges the superior design and engineering of a product in the medtech industry that has positively impacted the quality of the delivery and accessibility of healthcare. The winner of the MDEA will be announced on June 12 at the Annual MDEA Ceremony.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a finalist for this year’s Medical Design Excellence Award for the construction of the Minne Ties design,” said Kevin McIntosh, President, Summit Medical. “We are glad to see that the focus, dedication and confidence we put into making this concept a reality is able to be shared and make a difference in the industry.”

Minne Ties Agile MMF was introduced to the cranio-maxillofacial space in May 2017 upon being cleared by the FDA. The first-of-its-kind, non-invasive product was developed in partnership with Dr. Alan Johnson and the University of Minnesota to be a safe, simple and efficient solution for use in jaw fracture management.

The suture design resembles a zip tie and features a smooth clasp head on one end and a stainless steel blunt tip introducer on the other. The medical grade, self-locking ties are applied through the interdental space to provide a secure bite, achieving MMF. Minne Ties are quick and easy to apply and can be applied in the operating room or in a doctor’s office, allowing for more freedom and potential savings for healthcare facilities.

Learn more about Minne Ties Agile MMF at www.minneties.com.

About Summit Medical, An Innovia Medical Company Summit Medical — an Innovia Medical Company headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota — is a medical device manufacturer that has been serving the global healthcare community for over 30 years. The company is dedicated to staying on top of industry demands and developing the solutions to meet them throughout all the stages of design, engineering and manufacturing. The company specializes in various medical devices such as ENT products, plastic and cosmetic surgery products, jaw fixation products under the Minne Ties ® brand, and instrument protection trays and care and maintenance products under the InstruSafe ® brand. For more information about Summit Medical, visit www.summitmedicalusa.com.

