  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 06:38
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
ch-Man City 35 30 3 2 102 26 93
Man United 35 24 5 6 67 27 77
Liverpool 36 20 12 4 80 37 72
Tottenham 35 21 8 6 68 31 71
Chelsea 35 20 6 9 60 34 66
Arsenal 35 17 6 12 67 48 57
Burnley 36 14 12 10 35 32 54
Everton 36 13 9 14 42 54 48
Leicester 35 11 11 13 49 52 44
Newcastle 35 11 8 16 35 44 41
Crystal Palace 36 9 11 16 41 54 38
Bournemouth 36 9 11 16 42 60 38
Watford 36 10 8 18 42 62 38
Brighton 35 8 13 14 32 47 37
West Ham 35 8 11 16 43 67 35
Huddersfield 35 9 8 18 27 56 35
Swansea 35 8 9 18 27 52 33
Southampton 35 6 14 15 35 54 32
Stoke 36 6 12 18 32 65 30
West Brom 36 5 13 18 30 54 28

ch-Championship Winner

Saturday, April 28

Liverpool 0, Stoke 0

Burnley 0, Brighton 0

Newcastle 0, West Brom 1

Southampton 2, Bournemouth 1

Crystal Palace 5, Leicester 0

Huddersfield 0, Everton 2

Swansea 0, Chelsea 1

Sunday, April 29

West Ham 1, Man City 4

Man United 2, Arsenal 1

Monday, April 30

Tottenham 2, Watford 0

Friday, May 4

Brighton vs. Man United 1900 GMT

Saturday, May 5

Stoke vs. Crystal Palace 1130 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. West Ham 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Southampton 1630 GMT

Sunday, May 6

Man City vs. Huddersfield 1230 GMT

Arsenal vs. Burnley 1530 GMT

Chelsea vs. Liverpool 1530 GMT

Tuesday, May 8

Swansea vs. Southampton 1845 GMT

Wednesday, May 9

Chelsea vs. Huddersfield 1845 GMT

Leicester vs. Arsenal 1845 GMT

Tottenham vs. Newcastle 1900 GMT

Man City vs. Brighton 1900 GMT

Thursday, May 10

West Ham vs. Man United 1845 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 45 30 9 6 82 36 99
Cardiff 45 27 8 10 69 39 89
Fulham 45 25 13 7 78 43 88
Aston Villa 45 24 11 10 72 41 83
Middlesbrough 45 22 9 14 65 43 75
Derby 45 19 15 11 66 47 72
Preston 45 18 16 11 55 45 70
Millwall 45 18 15 12 55 45 69
Brentford 45 18 14 13 61 51 68
Bristol City 45 17 16 12 65 55 67
Sheffield United 45 19 9 17 59 53 66
Norwich 45 15 15 15 48 55 60
Ipswich 45 17 8 20 55 58 59
Leeds 45 16 9 20 57 64 57
QPR 45 15 11 19 58 68 56
Sheffield Wednesday 45 13 15 17 54 59 54
Nottingham Forest 45 15 8 22 49 62 53
Hull 45 11 15 19 69 69 48
Reading 45 10 13 22 48 70 43
Birmingham 45 12 7 26 35 67 43
Barnsley 45 9 14 22 47 68 41
Burton Albion 45 10 11 24 37 79 41
Bolton 45 9 13 23 36 72 40
Sunderland 45 6 16 23 49 80 34
Tuesday, April 24

Nottingham Forest 3, Barnsley 0

Derby 3, Cardiff 1

Friday, April 27

Fulham 2, Sunderland 1

Saturday, April 28

Burton Albion 2, Bolton 0

Barnsley 2, Brentford 0

Sheffield United 0, Preston 1

Reading 0, Ipswich 4

Norwich 2, Leeds 1

Aston Villa 1, Derby 1

QPR 3, Birmingham 1

Nottingham Forest 0, Bristol City 0

Hull 0, Cardiff 2

Wolverhampton 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Middlesbrough 2, Millwall 0

Sunday, May 6

Derby vs. Barnsley 1130 GMT

Birmingham vs. Fulham 1130 GMT

Millwall vs. Aston Villa 1130 GMT

Brentford vs. Hull 1130 GMT

Cardiff vs. Reading 1130 GMT

Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1130 GMT

Ipswich vs. Middlesbrough 1130 GMT

Leeds vs. QPR 1130 GMT

Preston vs. Burton Albion 1130 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Norwich 1130 GMT

Sunderland vs. Wolverhampton 1130 GMT

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United 1130 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 45 28 11 6 88 29 95
Blackburn 45 27 12 6 80 39 93
Shrewsbury 45 25 12 8 60 38 87
Rotherham 45 23 7 15 72 53 76
Charlton 45 20 11 14 58 50 71
Scunthorpe 44 18 16 10 62 49 70
Plymouth 44 19 11 14 56 52 68
Peterborough 45 17 13 15 68 58 64
Portsmouth 45 19 6 20 55 56 63
Southend 45 17 11 17 58 62 62
Bradford 44 18 7 19 55 65 61
Blackpool 45 15 15 15 60 54 60
Bristol Rovers 45 16 10 19 60 66 58
Oxford United 45 15 11 19 60 64 56
Doncaster 44 13 16 15 52 51 55
Fleetwood Town 45 15 9 21 57 68 54
Gillingham 45 12 17 16 45 53 53
Walsall 44 13 12 19 52 63 51
AFC Wimbledon 44 13 12 19 45 56 51
Oldham 45 11 16 18 56 73 49
Rochdale 45 10 18 17 48 57 48
Northampton 45 12 10 23 41 75 46
Milton Keynes Dons 45 10 12 23 42 69 42
Bury 45 8 11 26 39 69 35
Tuesday, April 24

Rochdale 1, Plymouth 1

Bradford 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Wigan 1

Shrewsbury 3, Peterborough 1

Oldham 0, Southend 3

Doncaster 0, Blackburn 1

Saturday, April 28

Plymouth 2, Rotherham 1

Walsall 1, Northampton 0

Bradford 0, Southend 2

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Scunthorpe 2

Blackpool 1, Shrewsbury 1

Charlton 1, Blackburn 0

Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 1

Peterborough 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Oldham 0, Doncaster 0

Bristol Rovers 1, Gillingham 1

Bury 1, Portsmouth 0

Oxford United 2, Rochdale 1

Tuesday, May 1

Bradford vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Saturday, May 5

Rochdale vs. Charlton 1630 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1630 GMT

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1630 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1630 GMT

Doncaster vs. Wigan 1630 GMT

Northampton vs. Oldham 1630 GMT

Rotherham vs. Blackpool 1630 GMT

Gillingham vs. Plymouth 1630 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Peterborough 1630 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bradford 1630 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Bury 1630 GMT

Blackburn vs. Oxford United 1630 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 45 29 6 10 76 43 93
Luton Town 45 25 12 8 94 46 87
Wycombe 45 23 12 10 78 60 81
Exeter 45 23 8 14 63 54 77
Notts County 45 21 13 11 71 48 76
Coventry 45 22 8 15 64 47 74
Lincoln City 45 20 14 11 63 47 74
Mansfield Town 45 18 17 10 66 51 71
Carlisle 45 17 15 13 61 53 66
Swindon 45 19 8 18 64 65 65
Newport County 44 16 15 13 55 56 63
Colchester 45 16 14 15 53 51 62
Cambridge United 45 16 13 16 51 60 61
Crawley Town 45 16 10 19 57 65 58
Stevenage 45 14 13 18 60 64 55
Crewe 45 16 5 24 60 74 53
Cheltenham 45 13 12 20 66 71 51
Grimsby Town 45 12 12 21 39 66 48
Port Vale 45 11 14 20 49 62 47
Yeovil 45 12 11 22 58 74 47
Forest Green 45 13 8 24 54 74 47
Morecambe 45 9 18 18 41 56 45
Barnet 45 11 10 24 43 65 43
Chesterfield 44 9 8 27 46 80 35
Tuesday, April 24

Morecambe 0, Cambridge United 0

Yeovil 0, Forest Green 0

Coventry 2, Lincoln City 4

Newport County 2, Accrington Stanley 1

Saturday, April 28

Chesterfield 1, Wycombe 2

Morecambe 0, Barnet 1

Luton Town 3, Forest Green 1

Cheltenham 1, Coventry 6

Stevenage 3, Exeter 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Lincoln City 0

Newport County 2, Cambridge United 1

Crawley Town 1, Crewe 2

Yeovil 2, Mansfield Town 3

Port Vale 1, Carlisle 2

Colchester 0, Swindon 0

Grimsby Town 2, Notts County 1

Tuesday, May 1

Chesterfield vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Saturday, May 5

Cambridge United vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Barnet vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT