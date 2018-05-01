TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--TCS World Travel, the leading tour operator of private jet expeditions for nearly 25 years, today announced its Around the World Private Jet Expedition won “Best Over-the-Top Experience” in the AFAR 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The AFAR Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the top global experiences and destinations as carefully curated by AFAR ’s editorial team and voted on by AFAR readers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005579/en/

A monk blessing in Cambodia (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored that the discerning readers of AFAR, a leading travel magazine, have recognized this trip as the one they are most excited about this year,” said TCS World Travel President Shelley Cline. “Traveling by private jet is truly a unique experience. There is simply no other way to see so much of the world in a single journey. Our wealth of expertise and personal relationships in these countries open doors to immersive experiences guests could not get on their own.”

This flagship journey combines nine must-see destinations—from Machu Picchu to the Taj Mahal and Angkor Wat to Easter Island—into one all-inclusive, 24-day itinerary. Guests circle the globe aboard the company’s custom-configured private jet, while an expert crew and staff attend to every detail of the unforgettable trip. Traveling by private aircraft allows travelers to fly directly to many destinations, including places that are difficult to reach by commercial air, thus reducing overall travel time and maximizing time for exploring.

The all-inclusive journey, limited to 80 guests, is priced from $82,950 to $85,950 per person based on double occupancy and takes flight September 27 – October 20, 2018, January 24 – February 16, 2019 and September 29 – October 22, 2019.

About TCS World Travel

TCS World Travel leads the industry in private jet journeys with the experience and knowledge built from developing hundreds of trips for nearly 25 years. Dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences, TCS World Travel caters to the needs and preferences of the globally curious and modern luxury traveler. TCS World Travel provides unparalleled local access and exclusive activities tailored to any travel style. Circle the globe or dive deep into a region on a luxury private jet expedition, or embark on a luxury custom itinerary created to any destination in the world. TCS World Travel is also the exclusive private jet tour operator for Four Seasons and National Geographic Expeditions.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005579/en/

CONTACT: TCS World Travel Media Contacts:

Murphy O’Brien, Inc.

Kimi Ozawa / MJ Salcido / Elizabeth Maxim

310-453-2539

TCSWorldTravel@murphyobrien.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN LUXURY TRANSPORT AIR TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION TRANSPORTATION RETAIL CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: TCS World Travel

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/01/2018 09:50 AM/DISC: 05/01/2018 09:50 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005579/en