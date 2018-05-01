Esri Named on Forbes Best Midsize Employers List

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced its inclusion in Forbes magazine's 2018 America's Best Midsize Employers list. For the third consecutive year, Esri has been honored among the top US companies to work for.

Work-life balance, outstanding benefits, collaboration with colleagues around the world, and the opportunity to make a difference by providing users with constantly developing technologies are just some of the things employees like about working at Esri.

"Esri's goal of improving the world with its products, combined with a supportive, collaborative environment, is one of the keys to our employees' happiness," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president."We employ some of the brightest minds in the industry and are proud of the work our employees do every day to help ensure our customers’ success."

Helping to spur innovation in fields ranging from infrastructure management to nature conservation, Esri’s location intelligence technology is at the forefront of digital transformations like smart cities, predictive artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time emergency response data analytics.

Esri employs a staff of 3,800 people from more than 75 countries, and is recognized by Forbes for being both a great place to work and a strong business partner.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.

