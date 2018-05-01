Specialty Pharmacy Times® and Zitter Health Insights Announce Winners for the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Specialty Pharmacy Times®, the leading journal for the specialty pharmacy industry and the most-read publication among specialty pharmacists and pharmacy professionals, in collaboration with Zitter Health Insights (ZHI), announced the finalists and winners of the Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

“We are thrilled to recognize these two organizations for their commitment to the field of specialty pharmacy,” said Brian Haug, president of Pharmacy & Healthcare Communications LLC, under parent company of MJH Associates, Inc. “Their dedication to facilitate the highest-quality care not only benefits the patients but also propels the specialty pharmacy industry.”

The following winners were selected based on the results from the ZHI 2017 Patient Satisfaction Survey (January-December 2017) in two categories:

PBM/Payer Specialty Pharmacy Humana Specialty Pharmacy, a company that is dedicated to delivering and coordinating high-quality care. With a reputation for innovation and providing patients with the latest treatment options and easy entry into the clinical programs, Humana Specialty Pharmacy put patient satisfaction and care first. Non-PBM/Payer Specialty Pharmacy PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy invests heavily in improving patient outcomes. The organization is designed around a patient-centric culture with a guiding philosophy, “Focus on the Patient, and the rest will follow.” Their dedication to patient satisfaction goes beyond clinical care and includes financial counseling, quality improvement, accreditation and technology.

The finalists for the PBM/Payer Specialty Pharmacy category are AcariaHealth and US Specialty Care. BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, Credena Health, Elwyn Pharmacy and Senderra Specialty Pharmacy were the chosen finalists for the Non-PBM/Payer Specialty Pharmacy category.

Created by Zitter Health Insights and Specialty Pharmacy Times®, The Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award honors specialty pharmacies for their commitment to patients. This award represents the highest quality in customer service and optimal patient care by a specialty pharmacy. The criteria for this award were formulated by an external committee comprising individuals representing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers, trade organizations, consultants and equity research firms.

