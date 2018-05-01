Guidepost Solutions Welcomes J. William Weinberg, Former Director of Acquisitions at Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in compliance, investigations, and security consulting, appointed J. William “Bill” Weinberg as managing director of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. Weinberg will help clients navigate the complicated federal acquisition rules, pursue federal contracts, and successfully manage federal contracts.

“Bill’s experience across three different federal government agencies will be a tremendous asset for our clients,” said CEO of Guidepost Solutions, Julie Myers Wood. “His deep expertise in acquisition and procurement, technological advancement and transaction management enhances our company’s capabilities and brings a unique perspective to our Federal Practice.”

“It is an honor to join a team of professionals who are committed to not only delivering innovative solutions, but whose integrity, accountability and responsibility set a high standard in the industry. I look forward to contributing to the Guidepost Solutions team and its leadership in security, investigation and compliance consulting,” stated Weinberg.

Prior to joining Guidepost Solutions, Weinberg held several significant acquisition positions. In his role as Director of the Office of Acquisition Management for U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), he oversaw the execution of more than 8,000 transactions annually, a total exceeding $2.7 billion, with efficient use of resources, organizational performance improvement and effective leadership of hundreds of employees, contracting officers and program analysts.

During Weinberg’s tenure at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the agency began a significant transformation, through partnership expansion, increased capacity and technological modernization. Weinberg also served as Head for Ship Defense Systems in the Department of the Navy, where he led the acquisition, solicitation, negotiation and management of federal contracts for major weapons systems and support, applying his expert knowledge of federal laws, rules and regulations.

Weinberg received a Bachelor of Science in Organization Management at the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Finance and Commerce, and is a recipient of the U.S. Navy Competition and Procurement Excellence Award and the U.S. ICE Award for Excellence in Management.

