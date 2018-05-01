Groundbreaking Smart Button & Mobile Health App Klikkit Solves Medication Adherence Challenge

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Klikkit ( https://www.justklikkit.com/ ), the world’s first smart button that builds lasting, positive habits for a healthier life, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help scale its Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) solution. Klikkit’s Kickstarter campaign begins today with the goal of raising $20,000 ( kickstarter.justklikkit.com ).

Klikkit, a smart button and mobile app solution, is an IoMT device that is built to address a growing problem: medication adherence. The failure of patients with chronic illnesses (such as high blood pressure, depression, diabetes and heart disease) to reliably take their daily medications is directly responsible for 69% of patient hospitalizations and a shocking $310 billion in healthcare costs in the U.S., according to the American Journal of Managed Care.

“I've been living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for some time now, and it can be challenging to keep track of all my treatments, as well as my daily tasks that can sometimes fall by the wayside,” said Lori Ann Holbrook, a psoriasis patient, blogger and early adopter of Klikkit. “The Klikkit system remembers things so I don't have to - and this is so important when you're trying to manage a chronic condition. Now, I have more space in my mind to focus on what's important to me.”

Unlike existing market offerings, Klikkit does not simply record a behavior, but instead uses what behavioral scientists call the “habit loop,” an action-and-reward system that has been proven essential to strengthening habits. Users can reach success in three easy steps:

Attach the smart button to any object associated with a chosen habit and pair the button to a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device to monitor behavior. Perform the chosen habit (or be reminded should it be forgotten). Click the button to record the habit. The dopamine released in the brain through the click and the constant improvement work as a reward.

The button itself is small, portable and can be attached to any surface, such as a water bottle, medication tube or exercise mat. Its free corresponding app is available for download on the Apple iTunes Store and Android App Store on Google Play.

“Good habits are difficult to build. This is due to three key hurdles that stand in the way of our ability to build new habits: memory, contextual cues and the lack of a tangible reward,” explained Pelle Guldborg Hansen, behavioral scientist and director of Initiative of Science, Society & Policy at Roskilde University. “The Klikkit system is effective because of its simplicity. Users do not need any technical prowess to pick it up; it’s accessible even to those of us who are clumsy with new technology.”

Klikkit, originally developed in the LEO Innovation Lab, a health startup incubator, was recently chosen as one of about 20 global health startups to participate in Texas Medical Center’s TMCx accelerator program. Its approach to training the brain to build better habits through technology is gaining greater validation.

“Klikkit has the potential to stem the skyrocketing costs of healthcare associated with medication non-adherence. Because it’s so versatile, it can help all types of patients with chronic conditions to truly make a difference in their lives,” said Cristiano Cairo, CEO of Klikkit.“Early adopters are already relying on Klikkit to remember a range of important tasks, from taking birth control pills to keeping up with vitamin supplements. We’ve fielded numerous requests from people worldwide who are eager to get their hands on a button. With this Kickstarter campaign, our goal is to take Klikkit global, launching it in the U.S. first.”

Contributors to the Kickstarter campaign will receive early access to the Klikkit behavioral system at a discounted price, before it is available anywhere else in the U.S. To learn more about the campaign, visit kickstarter.justklikkit.com.

Klikkit is the smart button and mobile app solution that helps build good habits and achieve a healthier lifestyle, one click at a time. Using proven behavioral science, Klikkit can improve medication adherence for people dealing with chronic health conditions by providing on-the-go structure and tracking, and analyzing behaviors. For more information, go to www.justklikkit.com.

LEO Innovation Lab is an independent unit of LEO Pharma, established as part of a long-term strategic decision to focus on patient needs. The Innovation Lab does not develop medical treatments, but instead focuses on the aspects of everyday life that can affect people living with chronic skin conditions. The unit functions separately from its corporate mothership, to enable a start-up mindset and agile execution and has offices in Copenhagen, London, San Francisco and Toronto.

