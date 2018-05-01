World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon Sellers Using Data

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Teikametrics has added Professor Jerry Hausman, one of the world’s leading economists, to its scientific advisory board to assist in the research and development of its Retail Optimization Platform (ROP). Teikametrics is used by thousands of Amazon sellers and brands around the world to optimize their stores for profitability using proprietary econometrics and machine learning algorithms.

Using Teikametrics, the long-tail of small and medium businesses that transact over 50% of Amazon’s total retail volume are empowered with data science technology previously only available to the world’s largest retailers who have had access to advanced data science and research capabilities.

Professor Jerry Hausman is the MacDonald Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“By adding Professor Hausman to our scientific advisory board, thousands of Amazon sellers now have a titan in the field of applied econometrics and applied microeconometrics applying ground breaking modeling to help them become more profitable,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, Teikametrics’ founder and CEO.

“Professor Hausman’s work has had tremendous influence and a breakthrough impact in many areas of the economy, to now have his help in the field of ecommerce and Amazon marketplace optimization is a huge win for our Amazon sellers,” said McLean-Foreman.

“The internet and Amazon have reframed the world of retail. The problems that Teikametrics is solving for sellers competing in the Amazon ecosystem is exciting,” said Professor Hausman.

“There is an opportunity to help millions of sellers using data and econometrics to help them make better decisions on pricing, advertising, and inventory selection. The technology we are building at Teikametrics is helping retailers and brands compete in this dynamic new retail economy - this is the future of retail.”

About Professor Jerry Hausman Jerry A. Hausman is the MacDonald Professor of Economics at MIT. Professor Hausman received a D.Phil. (Ph.D.) degree from Oxford University where he was a Marshall Scholar. He has been a faculty member at MIT for 43 years. Professor Hausman received the John Bates Clark Award from the American Economics Association in 1985 for the most outstanding contributions to economics by an economist under 40 years of age. He also received the Frisch Medal from the Econometric Society and the Biennial Medal of the Modeling and Simulation Society of Australia and New Zealand. In 2013 he was named a Distinguished Fellow of the American Economic Association. Professor Hausman’s research concentrates on econometrics and applied microeconomics. His applied research has been in demand for differentiated products, telecommunications, regulation, the effects of taxation on the economy, and industrial organization. His CV is available at http://econ-www.mit.edu/faculty/hausman.

About Teikametrics Teikametrics is the leading Retail Optimization Platform (ROP) for sellers. Teikametrics optimizes billions of transactions for thousands of entrepreneurs around the world selling on Amazon and other marketplaces. Founded in 2012, Teikametrics uses proprietary econometrics and machine-learning data models packaged in a simple SaaS interface. We combine our best in class technology with coaching and support from our world-class team based in Boston, MA.

Leading sellers and brands such as Thursday Boots, Power Practical, Zipline Ski, and Mark Cuban’s Brands, gain a competitive advantage and view of trends and optimization strategies to tackle the dynamic nature of today’s ecommerce markets. For more information, visit teikametrics.com.

