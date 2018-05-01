KinderCare Invites Families to Take Summer Back

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Snow may still be on the ground in parts of the country, but families are already looking ahead to summer. Planning summer activities for school-age children can be time-consuming and overwhelming for working families, which is why KinderCare Learning Centers offers families 12 weeks of awesome summer programs in communities around the country.

“Although kids get a summer break, adults definitely don’t!” said Kate Jordan-Downs, KinderCare’s Director of Education Programs. “Most families want their children to venture outside to have fun and explore in a safe place while parents are busy working at home or at the office. It can be stressful navigating the dizzying array of summer program options in your area. That’s why we designed our summer programs to provide fun for the entire season, engaging children in active education that helps prevent summer learning loss – in one location that’s open during the entire workday.”

KinderCare’s 2018 summer programs include activities children want to do that teach valuable skills that will help them build confidence and succeed when schools starts in the fall. Each of the 15 two-week long activities will take place during the KinderCare Learning Center’s regular operating hours so families can choose the schedule that works best for them. While the activities at each KinderCare center will vary, the summer break fun at all centers will include:

Junior Inventors – children will build problem-solving and science skills as they learn about famous inventors and dream up inventions of their own. Superheroes Among Us – not all heroes wear capes. In this program little superheroes will meet the heroes of their community and learn how to be a hero to others.

Take summer back through stress-free fun and learning at KinderCare! More information about these and other summer programs are available at www.KinderCare.com.

As the leading provider of child care and early childhood education, KinderCare has nearly 50 years of experience in creating an environment designed to help children succeed. With a mission rooted in building whole child confidence – social, emotional and cognitive – KinderCare develops curriculum that helps children learn and grow from infants to school-age.

About KinderCare ® Learning Centers

For nearly 50 years, KinderCare Learning Centers have been a place where every child can learn, explore, and discover in a safe and nurturing environment in more than 1,280 community-based centers. We lead the nation in accredited centers and are passionate about providing children a sense of discovery while preparing them for success in school and beyond. To learn more visit us online at www.KinderCare.com, on Facebook or on Twitter. For resources, information, and activity ideas for parents and teachers of young children please visit www.KinderCare.com/content-hub.

