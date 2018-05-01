Point72 Announces New Head of U.S. Trading

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Point72 Asset Management, L.P. (Point72), has named Dan Lota its new Head of U.S. Trading, Point72 announced today.

Lota was named after the Firm conducted an extensive candidate search.

“We have concluded that the best candidate already sits within the Firm,” said the co-heads of Point72’s Central Liquidity Group, Drs. Hamid Biglari and Massoud Heidari. The Central Liquidity Group is Point72’s global trading organization.

“During his six-month tenure as Acting Head of U.S. Trading, Dan has done a superb job leading the U.S. traders,” said Dr. Biglari.

“In his 15 years at Point72, Dan has built strong relationships with Steve, Portfolio Managers, within the trading team, and has developed a deep institutional knowledge of the Firm,” said Dr. Heidari.

Mr. Lota assumes his new role immediately.

About Point72

Point72 is a global asset management firm led by Steven Cohen that uses Discretionary Long/Short, Macro, and Systematic strategies to invest in eight offices across the globe. We look for people who want to build a career with us – people who want to innovate, experiment, and be the best at what they do – while adhering to the highest ethical standards.

Point72 is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and maintains affiliated offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Palo Alto. We invest in a wide range of asset classes and situations through our businesses: Point72 Asset Management, EverPoint Asset Management, Point72 Ventures, Cohen Private Ventures, and Cubist Systematic Strategies.

