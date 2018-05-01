Sephora Elevates Clients’ Personalized Shopping Experience with Exclusive, New PERK Hydrating Facial

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--As the leader in global prestige beauty omni-retail, Sephora is dedicated to providing clients with new and engaging ways to learn about, play with and be inspired by beauty. A pioneer of innovative experiential retail, Sephora approaches its in-store services and digital tools as the hallmarks of creating a memorable and personalized shopping experience. Dedicated to bringing its clients the newest technology and innovation in beauty, the retailer will now offer the PERK™ Hydrating Facial, an exclusive skincare treatment in partnership with The HydraFacial™ Company.

“All of our services are developed to enhance, demystify or personalize our clients’ experience with beauty,” said Priya Venkatesh, Vice President of Merchandising for Sephora. “The Sephora PERK Hydrating Facial is our first in-store spa grade treatment, powered by our own talented consultants who celebrate beauty each day with our clients. By introducing our clients to the right products, based on their own unique skincare concerns and enhanced with a personalized service, we’re able to create an emotional connection, build their trust and celebrate the results with them in one comprehensive offering.”

The new Sephora PERK Hydrating Facial is a premium 2-in-1 facial service that utilizes PERK technology to exfoliate, hydrate and nourish skin for instant, glowing results. As part of the 30-minute in-store service, a specially trained Sephora advisor provides a skincare consultation, performs the facial service and discusses product recommendations including a personalized Digital Skincare Guide with product names and application tips, all of which is emailed to the client for easy future reference.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sephora on the next generation of skincare. The partnership makes on-the-go skincare treatments more accessible than ever. Clients that experience the PERK Hydrating Facial will leave Sephora with an instant glow,” said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company.

How the PERK Hydrating Facial works:

First, a certified Sephora consultant will measure your hydration levels using the Moisture Meter, an exclusive digital tool used to read moisture levels in skin and determine your specific skin type. Then, they will remove all makeup, oil and debris from the skin using a cleanser personalized to the Moisture Meter reading. Next begins the two-step PERK service. Step One is a nourishing solution that exfoliates the skin, revealing a smoother, more even surface. The specialized cleansing tip acts as a vacuum to suction impurities from the skin. The patented roller-flex technology deeply cleans while prepping for the delivery of Step Two.Step Two features a hydrating, soothing, and brightening serum that will moisturize your skin from the inside out. The PERK machine flushes the skin with nutrients, plumping up the volume. The consultant customizes the way the PERK service is performed, targeting any and all areas of concern that you may express. To complete the service, the consultant will apply an eye cream and a moisturizer to preserve and amplify the benefits of the PERK service. The entire service lasts 30 minutes. This facial is complimentary with a $75 minimum product purchase and is available at over 100 stores across the country. Clients can book their appointment online at Sephora.com, through the Sephora App or by calling the store directly, and walk-ins are always welcome.

In addition to the PERK Hydrating facial, Sephora offers a number of elevated services in-store that offer clients guidance or personalized attention when it comes to application tips, skincare advice and makeovers, including:

Custom Makeovers —personalized full-face 45-minute or 75-minute (Sephora Studios only) makeovers by a Cast Member Personal One-on-Ones —customized skincare, fragrance and beauty 90-minute makeover with a Senior Beauty Expert 15 Minute Mini Makeovers + Facials —variety of quick touch-ups (makeovers) or skin services (mask and moisturizer or anti-aging peel treatment) Moisture Meter —exclusive digital tool that accurately measures the amount of moisture in the skin, a fundamental step in ensuring any complexion products look great iQ Services, including the Skincare iQ, Color iQ and Fragrance iQ Skincare iQ: searches Sephora’s entire range of advanced skincare ingredients and formulas in order to determine and recommend targeted matches for every skincare concern Color iQ: One-of-a-kind technology that scans the surface of your skin and assigns it a Color iQ number, which reveals scientifically precise product recommendations Fragrance iQ: enhanced with a first-to-market sensory technology called InstaScent, which allows clients to identify which scent best suit their preferences below exploring individual fragrances with our fragrance experts Beauty Studio Classes —opportunity to learn and play during Sephora’s hands-on, free Beauty Classes, where a Cast Member helps clients learn everything from skincare basics to the latest makeup trends. There are so many different classes to choose from, and they’re a great way to learn top techniques and beauty hacks from the pros Sephora Virtual Artist is also available to virtually try-on thousands of lipstick, cheek, concealer and false lash options using 3D imaging

To learn more about Sephora and its premium in-store services, please visit www.Sephora.com, or follow along @Sephora and #BeautyTogether.

About Sephora Sephora is a leader in global prestige omni-retail, teaching and inspiring clients to play in a universe of beauty and wellness, while creating the world’s most loved beauty community. Having earned its trail-blazing reputation through its expertise, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, it has also been a pioneer in an unbiased approach to experiential retail since its debut in North America 20 years ago, a year after its acquisition by luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. At Sephora, clients have the opportunity to play with 14,000 products from 200 carefully curated brands, access personalized service recommendations at the Beauty Studio aided by ground-breaking digital innovations, and all supported by Sephora’s expertly trained beauty advisors found in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora through an award-winning website, mobile apps, and access the most inclusive beauty platforms, including the Beauty Insider Community and @Sephora social media. And those that shop with Sephora stay rewarded with Beauty Insider, a free to join member community that offers unique rewards and customized experiences across three spending tiers. Let’s Beauty Together. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us

