The Latest: 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' lead Tony noms list

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on nominations for the Tony Awards (all times local):

9 a.m.

The musicals "Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants" have each gotten 12 Tony nominations, leading the pack for the 2018 awards to be given out in June.

"The Band's Visit," ''Carousel" and "Angels in America" closely follow with 11 nods each.

Critic and audience favorite "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has garnered 10, along with the revival of "My Fair Lady."

Best musical nominees are "The Band's Visit," ''Frozen," ''Mean Girls," and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Best play nominees are "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," ''The Children," "'Farinelli and the King," ''Junk" and "Latin History for Morons."

Among the prominent names given acting nods are Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane for "Angels in America," Denzel Washington for "The Iceman Cometh," Glenda Jackson for "Three Tall Women," Amy Schumer for "Meteor Shower," Mark Rylance for "Farinelli and the King," and Katrina Lenk for "The Band's Visit." The announcement was co-hosted by "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, currently starring in "Waitress."

3 a.m.

The Tony Awards race this year seems to be dominated by big established brands — Disney's "Frozen," J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter," Tina Fey's "Mean Girls" and Nickelodeon's "SpongeBob SquarePants."

The nominations are set for Tuesday morning, co-hosted by "Hamilton" alum Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee, currently starring in "Waitress."

Possible best musical nominees include "Mean Girls," ''Frozen," ''SpongeBob SquarePants," ''Escape to Margaritaville" and "The Band's Visit." All are derived from a film, TV or music.

Top play nominees may include "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," ''The Children," ''Meteor Shower," ''Farinelli and the King" and "Junk."

The best musical revival will likely include "Carousel" and "My Fair Lady," while the best play revival will probably be led by "Angels in America," ''Three Tall Women" and "The Iceman Cometh."