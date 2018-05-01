Intelligent Clinical Operations Platform, Sopris Health, Unveils Artificial Intelligence Medical Scribe App

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Sopris Health, an intelligent clinical operations platform, today launched a pioneering A.I. medical scribe technology by the same name to tackle clinical inefficiencies. The new app, now available on iOS to U.S. physicians and healthcare providers, proved to save time for physicians and reduce the stress of dictation, while making more time available to speak with patients.

U.S. physicians spend 50 percent of their time on administration and dictation, and just 27 percent of their time seeing patients, according to a 2016 report in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Traditional dictation and transcription offerings still require a large amount of physician time and attention, often including nights and weekends. Physicians and providers want the experience of a scribe assistant without the cost of hiring a new person,” said Patrick Leonard, CEO and co-founder, Sopris Health. “We believe in pushing technology into the background so that physicians can focus on patient care.”

With a vision to slash healthcare costs and increase access, Sopris Health was founded in 2015 taking aim at two major needs: Reducing physician documentation time and generating clinical workflow efficiencies.

Sopris Health completed a substantial beta project in 2017 to establish its artificial-intelligence platform and lay an unparalleled foundation for clinical efficiencies desperately needed in clinics around the nation.

“We work closely with a variety of partner organizations seeking to immediately improve experiences for their clinical teams, to better serve their patients and communities, and to ultimately, bend the cost of healthcare toward sustainability,” said Mr. Leonard. “Our healthcare system -- and the physicians and healthcare professionals who power it -- need reliable, secure solutions that increase physical and cognitive space to care for our aging and changing population.”

How It Works

When commissioned by the physician, the Sopris Health app uses secure, artificial intelligence listening during patient visits to capture key information and create an industry-standard SOAP note.

“Physicians care greatly about innovative solutions that deliver more time with patients, reduce stress, and help to streamline the day-to-day,” said Dr. John Froelich, Sopris Health co-founder, chief medical officer and practicing orthopedic surgeon. “We are passionate about and dedicated to delivering innovative, intelligent solutions that empower providers, allowing them to focus on their patients, not their paperwork.”

The patent-pending machine learning technology created by Sopris Health empowers healthcare professionals to perform at their highest level by improving their clinical efficiencies.

Solving for Needed Outcomes

The Sopris Health team features a wealth of field experience from former Aetna executives to veteran health tech experts to practicing physicians and clinical operations directors. The team works daily to provide true, meaningful improvements to the way healthcare professionals think about and patients experience healthcare.

The outcomes experienced with Sopris Health include:

Significant time savings Cost efficiencies over alternatives A reduced level of administrative / workflow requirements on the provider “Cognitive unload” process Diminished levels of provider burnout due to decreased documentation burden

In addition to the outcomes focus, Sopris Health weighs heavily a positive digital user experience, as well as “white glove” customer service experience.

“We work with medical practices to onboard their provider and administrative teams quickly and effectively,” said Laura Pionek, vice president of product and user experience, Sopris Health. “Additionally, we work with channel partners to provide our technology to their individual members and work with technology partners to connect the provider and patient experiences.”

For more information on Sopris Health, visit www.SoprisHealth.com.

About Sopris Health

Denver-based Sopris Health is an intelligent clinical operations platform featuring a pioneering medical scribe technology that reduces providers’ administrative burden, creates more time for patients, and relatedly, decreases the level of physician burnout. Founded in 2015 and unveiled in May 2018, Sopris Health has the dual goals of eliminating physician documentation and automating clinical operations to slash healthcare costs and increase access. Its patent-pending machine learning technology dramatically reduces physician data entry by listening to the physician speak with patients and automatically writing visit notes. This initial product offering is the company’s first step in building the industry’s first intelligent clinical operations platform. For more information on Sopris Health, please visit SoprisHealth.com or @SoprisHealth on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

