Zoës Kitchen Enhances ZK Rewards Loyalty Program

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Zoës Kitchen (NYSE: ZOES), a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant group, announced today enhancements to ZK Rewards, its omnichannel loyalty program that launched late 2017. In recognition of the company’s iconic stripes used as part of its brand identity, the loyalty program will now comprise of a points-based program that gives guests the chance to earn “ZK Stripes.” Guests will receive a stripe for every dollar spent in exchange for rewards in addition to its surprise and delight offers. The new rewards will vary based on the amount of ZK Stripes earned.

“As we continue to build on the new digital platforms we launched last year, we are pleased to deliver a more tailored rewards experience based on the way our guests dine with us with these enhancements to our ZK Rewards program,” said Kevin Miles, President and CEO of Zoës Kitchen. “We are committed to cultivating lasting and deeper emotional connections with our guests, and we are excited to take our loyalty program to the next level with the new points-based components of the program. This will allow us to strengthen our engagement with our guests in a more personal way.”

The updated program is divided into three levels (30 Stripes, 75 Stripes and 150 Stripes). At each level, the value of rewards will increase. Each ZK Reward level will give the guest three fresh Mediterranean options to choose from to redeem for free. Guests will have the ability to track progress towards rewards as they continue to enjoy our restaurants.

ZK Stripes can conveniently be earned and redeemed online, in-store, and via the mobile app by our guests scanning their loyalty ID in their app or by providing their account phone number at checkout. Rewards can be accessed online and or printed to redeem in-store when not using the mobile app.

In addition, ZK Rewards will continue to delight guests with surprise offers based on their dining behavior, a special treat on their birthday, access to exclusive local events, and much more. Guests can sign up for ZK Rewards and ZK Catering Rewards at zoeskitchen.com/rewards. For the applicable rules that apply to ZK Rewards, please go to: https://zoeskitchen.com/terms-and-conditions.

Founded in 1995, Zoës Kitchen is a fast-casual restaurant group serving a distinct menu of made-from-scratch, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with warm hospitality. With no microwaves or fryers, grilling is the predominate method of cooking along with an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh herbs, olive oil and lean proteins. With 256 locations in 20 states across the United States, Zoës Kitchen delivers goodness to its guests by sharing simple, tasty and fresh Mediterranean meals that inspire guests to lead a balanced lifestyle and feel their best from the inside out. For more information, please visit www.zoeskitchen.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or follow #livemediterranean.

