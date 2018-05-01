Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Chevron Collection

NIWOT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced the worldwide debut of its Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Chevron Collection. The special-edition clogs, flips, sandals and slides combine exclusive graphics and embellishments with Barrymore’s personal design touch under the unifying theme of love, just in time for Mother’s Day.

Brand ambassador Drew Barrymore wears the Crocs Isabella Gladiator Sandal from her new Drew ♥ Crocs Chevron Collection.

The new line is inspired by a playful, everyday-authentic sensibility that women and children of all ages can relate to. Barrymore’s two daughters, Olive and Frankie, also inspired styles within the Chevron Collection, which is available on popular Crocs silhouettes, including the Classic Clog, the Crocband™ Clog and the Crocs Isabella Sandal.

“I really love the Chevron Collection,” said Barrymore, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer, director and author. “I think the designs we came up with are extremely fun and wearable, which makes them perfect for moms and kids. There’s a great sophistication to the colortones we used, but also this inspired playfulness.”

Crocs, in collaboration with Barrymore, infused combinations of white, black, tan and tomato with increasingly popular chevron geometric graphics. A mix of metallic and beaded embellishments give the Chevron Collection an elevated look.

The Drew Barrymore ♥ Crocs Chevron Collection is available now on crocs.com and at select stores globally this month at a US MSRP ranging between $44.99 for the Classic Clog and $54.99 for the Crocs Isabella Gladiator Sandal. The girls’ Classic Clog is available at a US MSRP of $29.99 while the girls’ Crocs Isabella Sandal is available at a US MSRP of $39.99.

“Drew certainly sees herself as a mother first, so we were thrilled to design a collection that helped her tell that story,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs’ Sr. Vice President of Global Product and Marketing. “The trend-right graphics, patterns and embellishments pair nicely with Drew’s brand of upbeat, modern-boho style, while the mix of silhouettes make the collection a perfect option for that ‘mommy and me’ wearing occasion.”

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. Every pair of shoes within Crocs’ collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2018, Crocs reinforces its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” with the second year of its global Come As You Are™ campaign. To learn more about Crocs or Come As You Are, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

