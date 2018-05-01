NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--AMC Health, the leading provider of proven real-time virtual care solutions, announced today that John J. (Jack) McGovern will join the company as Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005268/en/

AMC Health names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

McGovern brings more than 30 years of investment and consulting experience, an extensive background in financial planning and operations, management and strategy, and a deep knowledge of the healthcare and technology industries. He has led multiple organizations as CEO and CFO, developing and implementing comprehensive capital structure strategies and plans.

Prior to joining AMC Health, McGovern most notably founded and ran Bridgehead Partners for 14 years, a professional consulting firm serving the Private Equity industry. As Chief Financial Officer for AMC Health, McGovern will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including budget management, cost benefit analysis and fiscal reporting. His expertise in corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances/joint ventures as well as his extensive experience within the Investment Banking, Private Equity and Banking industries, will help AMC Health extend its growth strategies.

“We are excited to have Jack join the AMC Health family,” said AMC Health’s President and CEO, Nesim Bildirici. “Jack’s experience will assist the organization in navigating the changing healthcare payment models and ensuring our continued success as we enter our 16 th year of partnering with healthcare organizations to leverage the many benefits of virtual care.”

“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join AMC Health,” said McGovern. “AMC Health has an outstanding management team and robust technology solutions that enable the continuity of care for acute and moderate chronic conditions. I look forward to putting my background and skills to work right away with the implementation of home telehealth for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.”

McGovern began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Merrill Lynch Interfunding. His experience with healthcare and high growth technology companies includes serving as President and CEO of Comprehensive Clinical Development, a multi-site clinical research organization focused in behavioral and therapeutic health; CEO of Care Management Technologies, a behavioral health analytics company improving quality prescribing to payers, administrators and clinicians; SVP and CFO of Multex.com, Inc., a publicly traded FinTech company; special advisor to CareGain, Inc., a consumer directed health care technology company in conjunction with its sale to FiServ Inc.; and a strategic advisor to Servient, Inc., a Big Data SaaS company in e-discovery. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Monmouth University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the state of New Jersey.

About AMC Health

For over 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company’s ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health’s peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005268/en/

CONTACT: LPP

Michelle Searer, 617-986-5731

Account Manager

michelle_searer@lpp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS SOFTWARE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HEALTH MOBILE/WIRELESS GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: AMC Health

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/01/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/01/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005268/en