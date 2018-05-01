Mitutoyo America Vision Measuring Systems Offer Complete Product Line-up For Customers

AURORA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce its complete Vision Measuring System product offerings for customers who require a variety of options to meet their various vision measuring inspection requirements. Complete product information:

The Quick Image series of telecentric lens-based 2D video inspection systems includes three new CNC models, in addition to the currently available manual models.

Product Highlights:

QIPAK software includes an image stitching function. The combination of the moving stage and image stitching allows for entire coverage of the measuring envelope for larger pieces. QIPAK software creates inspection routines, part programs and repeat measurements using a single mouse click. Telecentric all-in-focus optics is suited for shafts, stampings, plastics, electronics and other difficult-to-focus workpieces. Wide field of view (32 x 24 mm), depth of focus (up to ±11mm), optionally fully motorized X-Y stage and the QIPAK software, provide automated measurements throughout stage travel range. The telecentric optical system, combined with QIPAK V6.1 image stitching capability allows fully automated wide-area measurements. CNC Stage models are available with 0.2X optical magnification, measuring accuracy of (3.5 + 0.2L)µm, and measuring range options of 200 x 100mm, 200 x 170mm and 300 x170mm. Additionally, a full lineup of manual systems are also available with two magnification possibilities (0.2x and 0.5x) and increase stage size up to 400 x 200mm. Measurement results are displayed in real time directly on the video image. High-luminance with the built-in LED lighting, and megapixel color camera enable observation and measurement using high-resolution images.

The Quick Vision Active is highly efficient and flexible, offering a wide field of view with interchangeable objective zoom lenses to meet the challenges of measuring small to large features.

Product Highlights:

The 8-step zoom lens can achieve a magnification range of 0.5X to 7X (20x ~ 137x on-screen magnification) while maintaining crisp image quality. The 1X optional objective achieves a magnification range of 0.5X to 3.5X (13x ~ 92x on-screen magnification) with an increased working distance of 74 mm. The 2X optional objective can achieve a magnification range of 1X to 7X (26x ~ 183x on-screen magnification). Available with measuring ranges of 10 x 8 x 6 inches (250 x 200 x 150 mm) or 16 x 16 x 8 inches (400 x 400 x 200 mm), with or without touch-probe measuring option. QVPAK software uses edge detection and pattern recognition to locate and orientate the coordinate system, ensuring accuracy and repeatability of the measurement results. Programmable LED stage, coaxial light and 4-quandrant LED ring light. High-speed autofocus and a high-resolution and high-speed color USB camera. High-quality zoom optics with Mitutoyo-manufactured interchangeable lenses. Powerful QVPAK 3D vision software. Touch-probe retrofittable.

is the world's largest provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout their lifetime.

