Eide Bailly Promotes Anders Erickson to Principal, Heading the Cybersecurity Services Team

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Eide Bailly today announced the promotion of Anders Erickson, CISA, CISSP, CRISC, to Principal as he heads the firm’s Cybersecurity Services practice. In this executive position, Erickson will focus on leading and expanding the engagement and scope of the Cybersecurity Services team in helping companies understand cybersecurity risks, developing plans for mitigating weaknesses and managing ongoing cyber-threats.

“Eide Bailly is recognized as a leading business management and business services firm; we help company leaders identify and manage any risks to their business,” said James Lyons, strategic growth officer for Eide Bailly. “In today’s world, one of the most pressing threats to the bottom line is cyber-risk. Anders is highly qualified, exceptionally committed to our clients and has a proven track record in expanding our world-class cybersecurity services to meet their needs.”

The threat landscape is evolving at an escalating rate. To meet the cybersecurity needs of companies around the nation, Erickson is leading a team of professionals who have the processes and the programs in place to deliver protection.

“Traditionally, companies have treated cybersecurity as an IT issue, but the truth is, cyber threats can impact every aspect of a business, from revenue loss, damage to reputation and legal liability,” Erickson said. “Our cybersecurity professionals work with every level of an organization, starting at the top from the boards and executives, to the technical IT admins and general employees, to provide insight and guidance so they can feel confident their business is protected.”

Eide Bailly recently announced a relationship with cybersecurity company Secuvant to provide a deeper range of robust, holistic business-class cybersecurity solutions to protect true business assets. This empowers the firm to work with CxOs to identify risks, create a strategy that specifically aligns to the business and then execute on that security strategy in partnership with the company. Furthermore, Eide Bailly recently acquired incident response and data forensics company Decipher Forensics as part of building their comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. These acquisitions, partnerships and relationships are indicative of the significant commitments Eide Bailly has made to enabling effective cybersecurity.

Erickson holds several credentials and designations, including Certified Information System Security Professional, Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control, and Certified Information Systems Auditor. He earned a Master of Information Systems Management – Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah.

