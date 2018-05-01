Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;17;75%;79%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;37;27;Sunny and beautiful;35;27;NW;18;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;29;18;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;E;17;43%;58%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mainly cloudy;15;10;Sun and some clouds;15;12;WSW;21;57%;25%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;12;5;Mostly cloudy;16;6;W;28;56%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;9;2;An afternoon shower;9;3;SE;12;54%;74%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SSE;17;22%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;13;5;Rain and drizzle;10;1;WNW;32;68%;73%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;36;22;Hot with sunshine;35;22;NE;15;46%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;28;16;Periods of sun;27;16;SSE;11;48%;25%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;14;Mostly sunny;19;9;ESE;11;67%;5%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;31;20;Clouds and sun, nice;33;21;ENE;9;39%;44%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;SE;8;72%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun and warm;36;22;Some hazy sun;35;23;SW;10;48%;33%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;S;12;74%;72%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;16;9;Mostly sunny;20;12;NE;16;55%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;24;13;Partly sunny;25;13;N;15;17%;31%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, warm;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;ESE;17;45%;55%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with clearing;16;5;A stray t-shower;14;10;ENE;9;50%;80%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;10;A t-storm in spots;18;10;ESE;10;76%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;ENE;11;51%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;23;14;Severe thunderstorms;26;15;E;15;69%;87%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;12;5;Mostly cloudy;16;5;W;18;54%;74%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;28;11;Mostly sunny, warm;27;11;ESE;13;52%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;27;16;Severe thunderstorms;29;15;SE;15;59%;86%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;20;17;Cloudy;21;19;NNE;18;78%;55%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;NNW;6;50%;70%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;21;16;Periods of rain;20;12;SSW;13;86%;85%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;N;8;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;23;13;Cooler with some sun;18;12;SSE;23;80%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Variable cloudiness;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;20;E;6;64%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;39;30;Mostly sunny, humid;38;30;SSE;20;62%;54%;13

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SW;23;57%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;11;75%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;11;6;Partly sunny;13;7;SSE;16;63%;66%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;Sunny and delightful;24;20;N;18;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Decreasing clouds;29;22;S;19;75%;67%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Mainly cloudy;28;24;SSE;15;86%;73%;4

Delhi, India;A severe t-storm;36;29;A strong t-storm;40;27;ESE;20;43%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;18;6;A p.m. t-storm;14;5;N;12;67%;88%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;32;24;Low clouds may break;31;25;SSE;13;65%;66%;3

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;34;23;Showers around;32;23;SE;8;66%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;11;5;A couple of showers;12;4;W;28;68%;74%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;A t-storm in spots;24;11;WNW;8;46%;55%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;18;12;Clouds and sun;18;12;W;21;60%;5%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;28;23;SE;8;85%;93%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;NE;6;54%;44%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;E;18;69%;48%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of rain;9;5;Spotty showers;9;4;WSW;17;89%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;35;26;Nice with some sun;33;26;SW;10;67%;63%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;30;24;Clouds and sun;30;24;SW;8;77%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Rather cloudy;28;21;Rain and drizzle;28;23;NE;13;66%;83%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;42;26;Hazy sun;39;26;SE;8;39%;28%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;39;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;21;NNE;17;35%;75%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun;22;15;NE;13;70%;7%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;33;23;Clouds and sun;34;24;E;10;61%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;27;SE;16;39%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;20;10;Partly sunny;21;10;WNW;8;62%;41%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Thickening clouds;28;14;A stray t-shower;24;11;WNW;10;32%;65%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, nice;36;26;Warm with hazy sun;37;25;SW;22;48%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;WSW;9;71%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;26;Sunny and very warm;44;28;ENE;9;7%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;12;SSE;8;37%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;14;61%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSW;9;74%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;S;14;69%;89%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;WNW;7;72%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;15;0;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;NNE;10;50%;34%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;12;72%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;22;19;Partly sunny, nice;22;19;S;8;77%;31%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;16;11;Spotty showers;15;10;SSE;12;72%;68%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;14;7;Morning rain;11;4;WSW;24;79%;71%;5

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or t-storm;17;12;Some sun returning;19;11;SW;10;59%;27%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;SSW;10;71%;7%;9

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;17;6;Clouds and sun;18;9;WNW;10;42%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Some sun;31;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;W;15;71%;82%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;22;A shower or t-storm;29;23;E;9;81%;85%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;27;Clouds and sun, warm;36;27;E;14;48%;28%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;23;14;Clearing;22;15;N;16;51%;9%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;13;A t-storm in spots;26;14;E;10;40%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;28;24;A thunderstorm;28;24;ENE;26;68%;71%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny, warm;22;11;NE;11;64%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Cloudy;30;26;SSW;17;74%;55%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sunshine;18;15;A p.m. t-storm;20;17;NE;16;75%;83%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;15;WSW;15;68%;99%;5

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;25;14;A t-storm in spots;27;12;W;13;60%;48%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;26;Hazy sunshine;32;27;NW;14;70%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;22;15;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NNW;13;67%;70%;12

New York, United States;Warmer with sunshine;25;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;19;SW;25;37%;2%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;N;18;42%;26%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;14;2;Cloudy;9;0;NE;10;61%;22%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;27;17;Showers and t-storms;21;17;ENE;10;77%;90%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;9;3;Mostly cloudy;11;4;SSE;13;68%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;21;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;13;SW;25;71%;98%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Showers around;29;25;NE;8;83%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;12;74%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;29;23;A shower or t-storm;29;23;E;12;82%;69%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;14;4;Mostly cloudy;16;6;WNW;15;59%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;21;13;Partly sunny;19;12;S;24;53%;26%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WSW;9;69%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Occasional p.m. rain;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;SE;23;71%;66%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;22;SSE;7;56%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;19;9;Thundershower;20;11;NW;10;44%;80%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;22;14;A little a.m. rain;15;6;SE;14;95%;77%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;20;12;A shower or t-storm;21;12;SW;11;71%;68%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;17;9;Clouds and sun;17;10;ENE;9;59%;44%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;29;23;Spotty showers;28;24;SE;12;78%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;5;0;A bit of rain;6;3;S;13;57%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;20;10;Partly sunny, cooler;16;7;WSW;16;55%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;29;22;A passing shower;27;22;ENE;10;75%;82%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;35;23;WSW;21;17%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;A touch of rain;19;15;Showers and t-storms;25;15;N;11;66%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain, cooler;9;5;An afternoon shower;12;5;W;12;81%;50%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Sun and some clouds;19;11;SW;14;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ENE;14;61%;73%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;23;67%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;N;9;84%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;ENE;7;56%;58%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;23;7;Partly sunny;22;8;WSW;5;50%;17%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;N;10;79%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;16;7;Spotty showers;14;7;E;8;75%;67%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;17;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;ENE;9;55%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;17;Rain, not as warm;21;8;NNW;8;86%;75%;2

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;28;19;Rain and drizzle;24;15;NNW;20;76%;79%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Brief a.m. showers;32;27;SE;10;72%;88%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;27;11;Warm with some sun;26;11;SSE;12;50%;27%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A stray shower;28;24;E;16;69%;77%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;14;5;Mostly cloudy;13;3;S;17;65%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;24;15;High clouds;23;16;NNW;15;63%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;N;12;63%;75%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;13;6;Sun and some clouds;11;4;SW;18;79%;32%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;20;9;Sunny and warmer;25;12;NE;13;40%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;Sunny, nice and warm;24;11;ENE;12;43%;13%;9

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;21;13;Partly sunny;23;16;ENE;12;38%;26%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;E;11;39%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;31;16;Warm with some sun;31;18;E;9;38%;44%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;S;22;55%;84%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;18;12;Mostly cloudy;19;14;SW;29;62%;71%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;30;19;Sunny and breezy;24;15;WNW;27;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;14;Cloudy and cooler;18;13;W;33;74%;81%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;14;-4;Mostly sunny, nice;18;3;SE;13;18%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;18;10;E;7;52%;25%;4

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;23;14;A t-storm or two;27;15;SE;14;51%;84%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm around;33;24;ENE;9;66%;91%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A dangerous t-storm;23;11;Sun and some clouds;19;11;ENE;11;65%;60%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;26;10;A shower in the a.m.;22;14;E;14;55%;63%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;14;11;Partly sunny, breezy;14;9;SE;31;67%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;SSE;13;87%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;6;40%;16%;9

