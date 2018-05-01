Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), first in delivering “aha” moments from machine data, today announced the general availability of Splunk® Insights for Infrastructure. The new product answers the call for a low-cost way to easily enable systems administrators and DevOps teams to automatically correlate metrics and logs to monitor IT. Splunk Insights for Infrastructure takes minutes to get up and running and is free for small environments up to approximately 50 servers (200GB in total storage). Additional storage capacity can be purchased incrementally, starting at only $3,750 per year.

"Splunk Insights for Infrastructure provides a simple and effective entry point for teams that are just beginning to unlock the power of Splunk Enterprise," said Todd Kulick, vice president of technology, TiVo. "Splunk Insights for Infrastructure provides a clear and powerful way to view our entire infrastructure or to 'zoom into' views of a single machine or small portion of our service, so we can find and fix problems before they affect customers."

“Splunk is credited with inventing log monitoring, and Splunk Insights for Infrastructure reinvents the entire market by making it faster, easier and more affordable than ever for systems administrators and site reliability engineers to identify and correct infrastructure problems,” said Rick Fitz, senior vice president and general manager, IT Markets, Splunk. “Splunk Insights for Infrastructure redefines what customers should expect from monitoring and enables them to provide their customers with a positive digital experience while keeping their budgets to a minimum.”

Reduces Complexity in IT Monitoring

In many cases, the underlying infrastructure makes it difficult for IT Operations and DevOps teams to quickly and easily identify and correct problems. By automatically correlating metrics and logs in one product, Splunk Insights for Infrastructure provides immediate visibility into system performance, enabling customers to quickly detect problems and identify trends.

“Splunk Insights for Infrastructure cleverly combines metrics and logging for a more complete view of infrastructure performance,” said Daryl Robbins, senior cloud architect, Entrust Datacard. “We can use this product to see unusual behavior such as a CPU spike and correlate it with logs to troubleshoot problems much more quickly.”

Easy to Download and Buy - Accessible and Inexpensive Route to Splunk Enterprise

As part of the Splunk Insights product series, which is designed to address use cases with a customized experience that makes it easy for customers to start quickly and affordably, Splunk Insights for Infrastructure bases pricing on storage and includes a free tier (up to 200GB of storage) sufficient for many small teams. As needs grow, all Splunk Insights provide an upgrade path to Splunk Enterprise to leverage machine data and artificial intelligence for multiple use cases.

New customers have the flexibility to download Splunk Insights for Infrastructure directly from Splunk or through authorized Splunk Partner+ partners.

“Splunk Insights for Infrastructure offers partners an excellent opportunity to engage with prospects in a positive first experience,” said Matt Rochford, vice president, technology & alliances, Arrow ECS, North America. “It also permits the customer to expand their use cases as their data driven strategy matures.”

“Splunk Insights for Infrastructure gives us a compelling, easy-to-implement offering that allows our prospects to get up and running with infrastructure monitoring quickly while setting the stage for us to solve additional digital transformation problems,” said Judd Robins, executive vice president, sales, TekStream. “This is a business approach that creates a win-win-win for our prospects, our business, and Splunk by reducing the complexity of deployment and bringing value in a very short period of time.”

Splunk Insights for Infrastructure will also be made available as an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) on the AWS Marketplace soon.

