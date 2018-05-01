Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SW;11;75%;79%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;Sunny and beautiful;95;81;NW;11;41%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;84;64;A shower in the p.m.;83;63;E;11;43%;58%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mainly cloudy;59;50;Sun and some clouds;59;53;WSW;13;57%;25%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;54;41;Mostly cloudy;61;43;W;17;56%;74%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;49;36;An afternoon shower;49;37;SE;7;54%;74%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;SSE;11;22%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;56;42;Rain and drizzle;50;34;WNW;20;68%;73%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;96;71;Hot with sunshine;96;71;NE;9;46%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun;83;60;Periods of sun;81;61;SSE;7;48%;25%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;68;57;Mostly sunny;67;49;ESE;7;67%;5%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;88;68;Clouds and sun, nice;91;70;ENE;6;39%;44%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;75;SE;5;72%;78%;7

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun and warm;97;72;Some hazy sun;94;74;SW;7;48%;33%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorm;91;78;A t-storm around;90;77;S;8;74%;72%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;61;49;Mostly sunny;68;53;NE;10;55%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;75;55;Partly sunny;77;55;N;9;17%;31%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, warm;84;62;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;ESE;10;45%;55%;8

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with clearing;62;41;A stray t-shower;58;49;ENE;6;50%;80%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;64;50;A t-storm in spots;64;50;ESE;6;76%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;ENE;7;51%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;74;57;Severe thunderstorms;79;59;E;9;69%;87%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;54;40;Mostly cloudy;61;41;W;11;54%;74%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;83;52;Mostly sunny, warm;81;53;ESE;8;52%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;80;61;Severe thunderstorms;83;58;SE;9;59%;86%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;68;63;Cloudy;70;67;NNE;11;78%;55%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;65;A t-storm in spots;84;64;NNW;4;50%;70%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;71;62;Periods of rain;67;53;SSW;8;86%;85%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;98;69;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;N;5;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;74;56;Cooler with some sun;64;54;SSE;15;80%;25%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Variable cloudiness;82;67;A t-storm in spots;82;68;E;4;64%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds;102;86;Mostly sunny, humid;100;86;SSE;13;62%;54%;13

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;64;A t-storm in spots;77;64;SW;14;57%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;7;75%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;52;43;Partly sunny;55;45;SSE;10;63%;66%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;Sunny and delightful;76;68;N;11;77%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;70;Decreasing clouds;84;71;S;12;75%;67%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;Mainly cloudy;83;75;SSE;9;86%;73%;4

Delhi, India;A severe t-storm;97;84;A strong t-storm;105;80;ESE;12;43%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Showers and t-storms;65;43;A p.m. t-storm;58;41;N;7;67%;88%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;90;76;Low clouds may break;88;76;SSE;8;65%;66%;3

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;94;73;Showers around;90;74;SE;5;66%;78%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Occasional rain;52;40;A couple of showers;53;40;W;17;68%;74%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and a t-storm;64;54;A t-storm in spots;76;52;WNW;5;46%;55%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;65;53;Clouds and sun;65;54;W;13;60%;5%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;A heavy thunderstorm;83;73;SE;5;85%;93%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;75;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;NE;4;54%;44%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A t-storm in spots;84;72;E;11;69%;48%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of rain;47;40;Spotty showers;49;39;WSW;11;89%;69%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;95;78;Nice with some sun;92;79;SW;7;67%;63%;12

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;87;75;Clouds and sun;86;75;SW;5;77%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Rather cloudy;82;69;Rain and drizzle;82;73;NE;8;66%;83%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;107;78;Hazy sun;102;78;SE;5;39%;28%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;101;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;69;NNE;11;35%;75%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;70;57;Clouds and sun;72;58;NE;8;70%;7%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Becoming cloudy;91;74;Clouds and sun;92;75;E;6;61%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;98;77;Sunny and hot;99;80;SE;10;39%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;68;50;Partly sunny;70;50;WNW;5;62%;41%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Thickening clouds;82;56;A stray t-shower;75;52;WNW;6;32%;65%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, nice;96;79;Warm with hazy sun;98;77;SW;14;48%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;79;59;A t-storm in spots;75;58;WSW;5;71%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;80;Sunny and very warm;111;82;ENE;6;7%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;Mostly sunny, warm;85;53;SSE;5;37%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;9;61%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSW;5;74%;55%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A couple of t-storms;90;76;S;9;69%;89%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;An afternoon shower;92;75;WNW;4;72%;78%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;32;Partly sunny, mild;61;35;NNE;6;50%;34%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SW;7;72%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;72;66;Partly sunny, nice;72;65;S;5;77%;31%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;61;51;Spotty showers;59;51;SSE;7;72%;68%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;57;44;Morning rain;52;40;WSW;15;79%;71%;5

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or t-storm;63;54;Some sun returning;66;52;SW;6;59%;27%;6

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;Partly sunny;90;77;SSW;6;71%;7%;9

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;62;43;Clouds and sun;65;49;WNW;6;42%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Some sun;87;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;83;W;9;71%;82%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;84;72;A shower or t-storm;84;74;E;5;81%;85%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;90;81;Clouds and sun, warm;97;80;E;8;48%;28%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;Clearing;72;58;N;10;51%;9%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;56;A t-storm in spots;79;57;E;6;40%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;82;75;A thunderstorm;82;75;ENE;16;68%;71%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;77;55;Partly sunny, warm;72;52;NE;7;64%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or t-storm;88;79;Cloudy;86;79;SSW;10;74%;55%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sunshine;65;59;A p.m. t-storm;67;63;NE;10;75%;83%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;62;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;59;WSW;9;68%;99%;5

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;76;57;A t-storm in spots;81;53;W;8;60%;48%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;80;Hazy sunshine;90;80;NW;8;70%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;72;60;A t-storm in spots;75;61;NNW;8;67%;70%;12

New York, United States;Warmer with sunshine;77;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;66;SW;16;37%;2%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;67;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;N;11;42%;26%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;56;35;Cloudy;49;33;NE;6;61%;22%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;81;62;Showers and t-storms;71;63;ENE;6;77%;90%;2

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;48;37;Mostly cloudy;52;39;SSE;8;68%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;69;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;56;SW;16;71%;98%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;Showers around;85;77;NE;5;83%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;78;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NW;8;74%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;84;74;A shower or t-storm;84;74;E;7;82%;69%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;57;39;Mostly cloudy;61;42;WNW;9;59%;66%;3

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;70;56;Partly sunny;67;54;S;15;53%;26%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A t-storm in spots;92;77;WSW;6;69%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Occasional p.m. rain;86;73;Mostly cloudy;89;73;SE;14;71%;66%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;72;SSE;5;56%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;66;48;Thundershower;68;52;NW;6;44%;80%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;71;57;A little a.m. rain;59;43;SE;9;95%;77%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or t-storm;67;54;A shower or t-storm;70;54;SW;7;71%;68%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;63;47;Clouds and sun;63;49;ENE;5;59%;44%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;83;74;Spotty showers;83;74;SE;7;78%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;42;32;A bit of rain;43;37;S;8;57%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;68;50;Partly sunny, cooler;61;45;WSW;10;55%;57%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;85;72;A passing shower;81;71;ENE;6;75%;82%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;91;76;Partly sunny, nice;95;74;WSW;13;17%;25%;11

Rome, Italy;A touch of rain;67;59;Showers and t-storms;76;59;N;7;66%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain, cooler;49;41;An afternoon shower;54;41;W;8;81%;50%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;51;Sun and some clouds;65;52;SW;9;65%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;63;A t-storm in spots;84;66;ENE;9;61%;73%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;84;75;E;14;67%;69%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;66;Partly sunny;77;66;N;5;84%;55%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;73;54;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;ENE;5;56%;58%;14

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;73;45;Partly sunny;72;47;WSW;3;50%;17%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;82;71;N;6;79%;74%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;61;45;Spotty showers;57;45;E;5;75%;67%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;62;47;Mostly cloudy;70;49;ENE;6;55%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;62;Rain, not as warm;69;46;NNW;5;86%;75%;2

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;82;66;Rain and drizzle;75;59;NNW;13;76%;79%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;80;Brief a.m. showers;90;80;SE;6;72%;88%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;81;51;Warm with some sun;80;51;SSE;8;50%;27%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;76;A stray shower;83;76;E;10;69%;77%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A little a.m. rain;56;41;Mostly cloudy;56;37;S;11;65%;27%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and beautiful;75;59;High clouds;73;60;NNW;9;63%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;88;75;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;N;7;63%;75%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mainly cloudy;56;43;Sun and some clouds;51;40;SW;11;79%;32%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;69;48;Sunny and warmer;77;53;NE;8;40%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;Sunny, nice and warm;74;52;ENE;7;43%;13%;9

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;70;55;Partly sunny;73;61;ENE;7;38%;26%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;88;71;Mostly sunny, warm;90;70;E;7;39%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sun, some clouds;87;60;Warm with some sun;89;65;E;6;38%;44%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;S;14;55%;84%;5

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;64;53;Mostly cloudy;66;56;SW;18;62%;71%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;86;67;Sunny and breezy;75;59;WNW;17;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;77;58;Cloudy and cooler;64;56;W;21;74%;81%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;57;25;Mostly sunny, nice;65;38;SE;8;18%;0%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;64;50;E;4;52%;25%;4

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;73;58;A t-storm or two;80;59;SE;8;51%;84%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm around;91;75;ENE;5;66%;91%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A dangerous t-storm;74;52;Sun and some clouds;67;51;ENE;7;65%;60%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Warm with some sun;79;50;A shower in the a.m.;72;57;E;9;55%;63%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;57;51;Partly sunny, breezy;57;49;SE;19;67%;2%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;SSE;8;87%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;NE;4;40%;16%;9

