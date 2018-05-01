April F. Doss Returns to Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr After Serving as Counsel to Senate’s Russia Probe

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP today announced that April F. Doss has re-joined the Firm as a Partner and Chair of the Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice. She will be resident in the Firm’s Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Md. offices.

Ms. Doss returns from a one-year engagement serving as Senior Minority Counsel for the Russia investigation being conducted by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. In this role, she served as lead Democratic counsel for the Committee’s bipartisan investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.

Prior to joining Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr in 2016, Ms. Doss served as the Associate General Counsel for Intelligence Law at the National Security Agency (NSA), where she gained significant experience with legal issues relating to big data, including privacy and compliance programs, particularly within the telecommunications, technology, and defense sectors of the economy. Over the course of her career at the NSA, she managed operations; oversaw a complex, multi-site compliance program; and served as part of the senior management team for NSA's new technology development.

This extensive background in government makes Ms. Doss well-qualified to provide practical, hands-on legal advice to the Firm’s clients that takes into account the real-world implementation challenges of data privacy and cybersecurity programs. Ms. Doss will be assisting clients with data security and privacy investigations and litigation, and will lead the Firm’s comprehensive program and process to mitigate cyber risks on the front end and to protect clients in the event of an incident. She will also be advising on regulatory and corporate ethics and compliance best practices, and providing a wide range of legal services to intelligence, defense, and homeland security sector clients who are engaged in cleared conversations with the vast network of federal agencies that govern and impact those arenas.

“I am thrilled to re-join the firm at this exciting time in its history, with the expanded geographic reach and greater bench strength resulting from our recent merger,” said Ms. Doss. “Our Cybersecurity and Privacy practice is stronger than ever, and I look forward to once again counseling our clients on their most pressing cybersecurity needs.”

Ms. Doss is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and is both a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). She earned her law degree from University of California, Berkeley, Boalt School of Law; her M.F.A. from Goucher College; and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Yale University.

