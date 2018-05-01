ShapeOn Delivers the Gifts of Comfort and Beauty to Hollywood Moms

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--This Mother’s Day, fashion-tech leader ShapeOn is introducing a radical concept in shapewear to the North American market. In partnership with Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles–based entertainment marketing agency that started the celebrity swag bag craze, more than two dozen Hollywood moms will be receiving an exclusive Mother’s Day gift bag that includes a super-deluxe ShapeOn 16-Point Shaper.

ShapeOn Shapers feature proprietary smart-knit technology with no uncomfortable compression in the stomach area, ultra-thin breathable fabric and technologically advanced body sculpting effects. In addition, ShapeOn Shapers stay in place without rolling, are made in Italy with certified OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 ecological skin-friendly fabric, stay cool and are priced at less than 50 percent of comparable brand-name competitors.

“We are thrilled to provide some of the most influential women in Hollywood with our game-changing ShapeOn Shaper,” says Michael Battah, co-founder and CEO of ShapeOn. "Our goal with the launch of ShapeOn is to significantly change women’s perceptions about shapewear comfort. Imagine an industry that was created for women and is specific to women, not thinking of a woman’s needs first? It’s just not right. We knew something had to change, so during our extensive product testing, we took on the mission to re-invent shapewear in response to what women told us they wanted.”

Redefining Shapewear Comfort

After hearing countless complaints about shapewear from thousands of women during his 30 years in the hosiery and lingerie industry, Michael Battah, along with his wife and co-founder, Malika Essahi, carried out extensive research that included crowdsourcing the design, comfort and fit of ShapeOn Shapers with hundreds of women over a multi-year period. ShapeOn has created a radical new concept in shapewear, providing women with the world’s strongest shaper for comfort available. ShapeOn solves the construction issues that make other shapewear products on the market so uncomfortable, underpinning the company’s vision to re-invent shapewear from a special occasion garment to something comfortable enough that women can wear it every day.

This year, celebrity mom recipients will be some of the first to try ShapeOn Shapers in the United States. Those Hollywood moms include Jessica Alba, Anna Chlumsky, Brooklyn Decker, America Ferrera, Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Khloé Kardashian, Ellie Kemper, Anna Kournikova, Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, Katie Lowes, Katy Mixon, Tia Mowry, Laura Prepon, Jaime Pressly, Nikki Reed, Kiele Sanchez, Hillary Scott, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Jordin Sparks, Julia Stiles, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington and Serena Williams.

“I loved the way my expensive brand-name shapewear made me look, but I hated how uncomfortable I was. I couldn’t wait to rip it off when I got home. Now, when I am wearing ShapeOn, I sometimes forget I’m even wearing it,” says Malika Essahli, co-founder and vice president, design at ShapeOn. “At ShapeOn, our shapers look different, feel different and are made different than any other shapewear. However, wearing is believing and women will immediately notice how ShapeOn Shapers provide maximum support on the tummy, hip and thighs — with a firming lift/support on the buttocks — to naturally sculpt the body. ShapeOn is so comfortable, you’ll forget you have it on!”

ABOUT SHAPEON

ShapeOn has one mission: to re-imagine and re-invent shapewear with optimum comfort and maximum support for women of all shapes and sizes. ShapeOn has created a radical new concept in shapewear with its proprietary smart-knit technology, ultra-thin breathable fabric and technologically advanced comfort/support multi-point system. The company was founded in Montreal, Quebec, in collaboration with top Italian manufacturers. ShapeOn is a registered trademark — all rights reserved. Visit www.ShapeOnShaper.com to learn more. ShapeOn Shapers are available at Amazon and major retailers across North America. Follow @ShapeOnShaper on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and @TryShapeOn on Pinterest.

