Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide

With over five hundred million domain user accounts in Active Directory deployments worldwide today, Microsoft’s Active Directory is the very foundation of cyber security and IT management worldwide.

Paramount Defenses was founded by former Microsoft Program Manager for Active Directory Security.

At 85% of organizations worldwide, from the CEO to rank-and-file employees, user accounts of almost all organizational employees and contractors are Active Directory domain user accounts, protected by passwords, which unfortunately can be easily and instantly reset by anyone who has sufficient privileged access to do so.

Today, at most of these organizations, including at most Fortune 1000 companies, no one really knows exactly who can reset whose passwords even though everyone who has an Active Directory account could, with sufficient expertise, figure this out within minutes and misuse it to compromise organizational security.

For instance, at most organizations, no one, including anyone in IT, knows exactly who can reset the CEO’s, the CFO’s, the CIO’s or any Domain Admins’ password, even though large numbers of individuals can likely do so.

Anyone who could reset a user’s password could instantly login as that user and get access to everything that user has access to, including confidential organizational data. Of course, if someone could reset the password of even one privileged user or Domain Admin account, he/she would instantly have the “ Keys to the Kingdom, ” and could cause a massive, and possibly system-wide, security breach.

Thus, it is paramount for organizational IT teams, and ideally for all employees, to know at all times exactly who can reset whose passwords. Unfortunately, making these determinations accurately is very, very difficult.

Gold Finger Mini 6.0 fully automates the accurate determination of exactly who can reset whose passwords in Microsoft Active Directory environments, thus empowering organizations and their employees to easily and instantly obtain this paramount insight. It embodies the company’s patented, innovative, Microsoft-endorsed effective access assessment technology, which today helps defend organizations in six continents worldwide.

Saliently, Gold Finger Mini not only empowers employees to find out who can reset their own account’s password, it also lets them find out who can reset the password of any and all other employees, thus empowering all employees to partake in cyber security, thus democratizing cyber intelligence worldwide.

“ There’s a lot of talk about artificial intelligence nowadays, including a desire to democratize it, but theworldwide is that most organizations don’t even seem to have basic real intelligence into such essential and vital aspects of cyber security,” said Sanjay Tandon, CEO of Paramount Defenses.

“ We thus felt a need to help organizations first obtain some actual, real and valuable cyber intelligence, and by empowering organizational employees worldwide to be able to make these determinations for free, we’re democratizing real cyber intelligence and helping everyone partake in cyber security, ” he added.

Smart hackers already know how to identify and leverage such valuable intelligence when engaging in advanced Active Directory Privilege Escalation, wherein one doesn’t even need to use password hashes (PtH.)

“ Depending on whose password is being reset,even just a single password reset could result in a massive security breach. Thousands of organizations worldwide that operate on Microsoft Active Directory no longer need to operate in the proverbial dark. They can now easily identify and lockdown exactly who can reset whose passwords, thus eliminating the arcane yet potent threat posed by unauthorized password resets, organization-wide," added Mr. Tandon.

“ This is merely a small part of what we do for the world today, and we’re happy to help, ” he concluded.

Gold Finger Mini is available in one free and three paid editions, ranging from $29 to $99 for a single-user annual license. It can be downloaded and installed by anyone in under two minutes, and it does not require any administrative access or Active Directory knowledge to use.

