FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses

WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced the Saros™ line of security cameras, its next-generation outdoor security product line that combines multiple traditional perimeter protection technologies into a unified solution. This approach is designed to deliver accurate, actionable alerts and verified alarm data.

The FLIR Saros camera line enables commercial businesses to implement state-of-the-art outdoor intrusion detection in a cost-effective manner. Traditional perimeter security systems can require substantial investment, both in infrastructure and in ongoing expenses stemming from false alarms. FLIR Saros not only greatly reduces the cost of initial deployment by minimizing the amount of equipment required, but also reduces false positives with built-in advanced analytics, expanding the outdoor perimeter protection market for security alarm monitoring companies.

A single FLIR Saros unit combines numerous security technologies, including:

Multiple FLIR Lepton ® thermal sensors – Provides the ability to deliver wide-area monitoring regardless of unfavorable lighting or weather conditions High-definition optical cameras – Option of 1080p or 4K resolution to realize accurate visual identification of intruders IR and visible LED illuminators – Ability to deter intruders with white light illumination Advanced onboard analytics – Accurate target detection and classification, to help reduce false alarms 2-way audio and digital input/outputs – Enables real-time audio response

The FLIR Saros platform was designed and engineered with today’s cybersecurity risks in mind, with end-to-end encryption for setup, web, and video streams, and configuration lockdown after initial setup for increased tamper prevention. FLIR Saros also eliminates the need for port-forwarding, so devices are less exposed to remote security attacks.

“FLIR Saros, equipped with multiple FLIR Leptons, represents a new security paradigm for wide-area commercial locations that face the threat of loss,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “FLIR Saros products open new business opportunities for both central monitoring stations and security integrators looking to distinguish themselves in the industry. The Saros family is an important addition to FLIR’s security portfolio and supports our goal of innovating technologies that increase perception and awareness to support professionals in decision-making that saves lives and livelihoods.”

Initial FLIR Saros models – in both dome and multi-imager form factors – will begin shipping in North America and Europe in the third quarter of 2018 through FLIR’s established network of dealers and integrators. For more information on FLIR Saros, visit www.flir.com/saros (United States) and www.flir.eu/saros (Europe).

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir .

