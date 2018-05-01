University of New Mexico Hospital to Bolster Patient Safety and Diabetes Care in Partnership with Glytec

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--University of New Mexico Hospital, already a distinguished leader in diabetes care, is partnering with Glytec to achieve the highest levels of quality and safety for hospitalized patients who require insulin therapy. Using Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System ®, the Albuquerque-based academic medical center will not only introduce greater standardization and systemization around best practices in glycemic management, but will aim to realize the very significant goal of eliminating severe hypoglycemia.

“With CMS [Centers for Medicare & Medicaid] poised to institute a new quality measure for severe hypoglycemia, I would say our decision to implement Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System ® is very timely,” notes Kendall M. Rogers, MD, CPE, FACP, SFHM, Division Chief of Hospital Medicine at University of New Mexico Hospital and Professor of Medicine at University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

“Our performance metrics surrounding inpatient glycemic management have been in the top quartile of national benchmarks for both hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia, which is very good. However, we believe that using Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System ® will not only help elevate our performance to the top decile, but will make it far easier for our physicians and nurses to effectively care for hospitalized patients with diabetes,” Rogers adds. “Also, as a teaching institution with a continual influx of new medical students, fellows and residents, being able to operationalize best practices will create greater efficiencies that will save us both time and expense.”

The eGlycemic Management System ®, or eGMS ®, centers on decision support for personalized insulin dosing and is expressly designed in accordance with standards of care sanctioned by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM) and Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM). eGMS ® will be integrated with University of New Mexico Hospital’s Cerner electronic medical record and deployed across the institution for both critically ill and non-critically ill patients. In addition to the eGMS ® technology suite, Glytec will provide University of New Mexico Hospital with a comprehensive array of expert professional services and methodologies tailored to workflows and configured for safe and effective management of intravenous (IV) and basal bolus insulin as well as the transition from IV to subcutaneous insulin.

“While our adoption of basal bolus insulin is high, a manual approach to daily adjustments is difficult to sustain and variability has led to higher rates of hypoglycemia than we are comfortable with,” says Matthew F. Bouchonville, MD, Medical Director of Endo ECHO at University of New Mexico Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine at University of New Mexico School of Medicine. “We look forward to improving our transition management and further standardizing our nursing practices with a system that makes it easy to do the right thing and gives us the data and reports we need to continually improve our care.”

Glytec’s clinical services and quality initiatives teams will work closely with University of New Mexico Hospital’s glycemic council to optimize utilization of eGMS ®, facilitate clinical practice change, monitor outcomes, and deliver evidence of performance improvement and value.

“As an endocrinologist, I am keenly aware that inpatient hyperglycemia is associated with adverse or worsened outcomes, but there is an inherent struggle we face as physicians to maintain optimal glycemic control without increasing the risk of hypoglycemia,” Bouchonville explains. “We are very enthusiastic about the track record of safety and efficacy with Glytec’s software and believe it will enhance service to our inpatient diabetes population.”

