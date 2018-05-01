Scott M. Purviance Appointed Chief Executive Officer of AmWINS Group, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--AmWINS Group, Inc. (“AmWINS”) announced that Scott M. Purviance has succeeded M. Steven DeCarlo as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

As CEO, Purviance will focus on continuing to build upon the firm’s foundation focused on growth, diversification and technology. Prior to taking on his role as Chief Operating Officer, Purviance served as Chief Financial Officer from 2001-2016. He was elected to the Board of Directors of AmWINS Group, Inc. in November 2016.

“Scott is a remarkable leader who is responsible for a great deal of the firm’s success over the last 17 years,” said M. Steven DeCarlo, Executive Chairman of AmWINS Group, Inc. “Scott has the drive, passion and ability to continue executing our 150-year vision.”

DeCarlo, who has served as CEO of AmWINS since its founding in 2001, will remain on the AmWINS Board of Directors in the newly created role of Executive Chairman. W.H. “Skip” Cooper is also transitioning from his current role as President to Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. In their new roles, Steve and Skip will continue to focus on certain key growth initiatives for the firm.

“Steve DeCarlo’s vision and leadership can never be replicated,” said Purviance. “Steve has been a mentor, friend and boss throughout the 17 years we have worked together building AmWINS. I am humbled and proud to continue to drive the company forward and am unbelievably excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for AmWINS.”

In addition to Purviance’s transition to CEO, the following management changes were also announced, effective immediately:

James C. Drinkwater, who currently serves as President of AmWINS Brokerage, will succeed Cooper as President of AmWINS Group, Inc. Drinkwater will also retain his position as President of the Brokerage division.

Benjamin R. Sloop, who currently serves as President of AmWINS Access, will succeed Purviance as COO of AmWINS Group, Inc. James A. “Tony” Gresham, who has served as COO of AmWINS Access since its establishment, will succeed Sloop as President of the division.

AmWINS Group, Inc. is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the United States, dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 100 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $14 billion dollars annually. To learn more, visit www.amwins.com.

