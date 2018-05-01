Business Wire Raises Money for Children’s Charity at the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--At this year’s Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting on May 5, Business Wire will once again be raising money for charity by selling commemorative tumblers that benefit CASA for Douglas County.

Business Wire offers stainless steel tumblers for sale at the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Neb. Proceeds from the sale benefit CASA of Douglas County, Nebraska, a charitable organization that trains, empowers and inspires volunteer advocates to improve the lives of abused and neglected children. (Photo: Business Wire)

A popular show tradition, Business Wire's fundraiser mementos provide Berkshire Hathaway shareholders with creative, limited-edition keepsakes that mark the theme of the year’s gathering.

For 2018, Business Wire offers a Berkshire Hathaway stainless steel tumbler. The tumblers are available at Business Wire’s booth at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting in Omaha.

Proceeds are donated to CASA for Douglas County, Nebraska (Court Appointed Special Advocates), a charitable organization that trains, empowers and inspires volunteer advocates to improve the lives of abused and neglected children. Each year, Business Wire contributes $5,000 towards the effort and covers all costs for the promotional items. The funds raised during the event will support the recruitment and training of additional volunteers dedicated to providing a voice for children in child welfare proceedings.

“For the 11 years we have proudly participated at the Berkshire annual meeting, it has been our honor to contribute to a worthy cause such as CASA. This year is our 12th anniversary as a Berkshire Hathaway company, and we are thrilled to continue our tradition of supporting CASA for Douglas County,” said Geff Scott, chief executive officer of Business Wire.

CASA was established in the Omaha area in 1998 at the urging of area judges. The idea of CASA first originated in the Seattle area, when a juvenile court judge felt that he was not sufficiently informed about a case involving a child. CASA was created under the premise that there must be an advocate for children within the court system--someone who will fight and keep the child's best interests at heart. It is the CASA volunteer that helps judges make good decisions on behalf of these abused children.

“We are excited to partner with Business Wire for this event that brings a host of individuals from around the world. Our hope is to expose as many people as possible to the overwhelming need for volunteers in our community. This year CASA for Douglas County will celebrate its 20 th anniversary and are on track to serve more children than ever before. This event is a great opportunity to raise awareness while generating much-needed funds to support advocates for children within the court system. Every dollar that Business Wire raises ultimately helps transform a child’s future,” said Kimberly Thomas, Executive Director of CASA for Douglas County.

