Recently-returned looted Dutch Old Master to go to auction

By  Associated Press
2018/05/01 17:56

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch Old Master painting looted by the Nazis in the dying days of World War II is to be auctioned after it was discovered hanging in the official residence of the Lord Mayor of the City of London and returned late last year to its rightful owners.

"The Oyster Meal" by Jacob Ochtervelt was on show Tuesday in the Amsterdam offices of auction house Sotheby's. It goes on auction July 4 in London with a pre-sale estimate of 1.5-2.5 million pounds ($2-3.4 million).

Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck, the 97-year-old daughter of the Arnhem children's doctor who originally owned the painting, says that as a child she loved the light blue dress and fur-trimmed red coat worn by the girl being offered a plate of oysters by her suitor.