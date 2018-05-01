Taiwan rock star politician has complicated feelings about Trump: Washington Post

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese rock star and politician Freddy Lim (林昶佐) wants to build a better Taiwan but has “complicated” feelings about United States President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported Monday.

Lim, 42, first gained prominence as the front man for death metal band Chthonic, but in 2014, he was elected to the Legislative Yuan in Taipei for the New Power Party, the third force in Taiwanese politics.

In the title of the profile in the Washington Post, he is described as a “death metal singer (who) aims to breathe new life into Taiwanese, and Asian, democracy.”

Even though Taiwan has been isolated from the international community, people can still make an effort to make it a better place, Lim told the U.S. publication.

Taiwan can also serve as an example to other countries in the region, he said. The Taiwanese have to be optimistic in the face of threats from China, otherwise, people who suffer in other parts of Asia, including Tibet and China, will lose hope, Lim is quoted as saying.

The rock star politician says he doesn’t want to fight China, but the communist country should realize that building a better Taiwan is the Taiwanese people’s business, not China’s.

On President Trump, Lim says his “activist friends are not supporters,” but the U.S. administration is “packed with supportive faces.” So he finds that now is the best time to strengthen relations with Washington, which is his job as a politician, the Washington Post concludes the profile.