Penghu to hold events for International Museum Day

Taipei (CNA) - Penghu County's Cultural Affairs Bureau (CAB) kicked off a month-long series of events and activities for the offshore county's museums and sites of cultural interest Tuesday in celebration and recognition of International Museum Day later this month.

The event began with a dance performance by the county's Wen Guang Junior High School in front of Penghu Living Museum that was attended by Penghu Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu and the county's CAB head Cheng Chia-wei.

Chen said the International Council of Museums (ICOM) has set May 18 as the annual International Museum Day and in response, the CAB has organized its series of events.

According to the CAB website, ICOM was established in 1946 and since 1977 has designated May 18th as International Museum Day, to emphasize the importance of museums in society.

Cheng said the events include the themes of marine ecology, history and culture, and customs and tradition, and will be held at venues including the Penghu Living Museum, the Magong Duxing 10th Village and other cultural and heritage sites around the county.

Some of the other activities will include art exhibitions, astronomy nights and guided tours, according to the website. (By Chen Chi-ching and William Yen)