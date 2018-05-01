Dinnerware design contest launched to promote Taiwan's seafood culture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Tourism Bureau has kicked off the “2018 Dinnerware Design Competition for Taiwanese Snacks (海灣小吃大器-2018台灣美食餐器創新設計競賽)” with cash awards totaling NT$500,000 (US$16,780)!

As befitting the 2018 “Year of Bay Tourism” campaign, the contest invites students from design-related departments across the island to design 10 creative dinnerware pieces for 10 respective Taiwanese seafood dishes, reported the Liberty Times.

According to the organizers, the competition is divided into two categories, the “five-piece tableware set” and “individual utensils.”

The former requires participants to design five utensils to serve the five local snacks, including eel noodles (鱔魚意麵), oyster omelet (蚵仔煎), milkfish ball soup (虱目魚丸湯), seafood porridge (海產粥), and squid thick soup (花枝羹). The latter allows participants to pick one out of five food choices for which they will design a container – stir-fried mixed seafood (炒三鮮), loofah with clams (蛤蜊絲瓜), rice (飯), noodle soup (湯麵), or ice dessert (冰品).

The designs should be both functional and aesthetic, while carrying messages that help promote the unique culinary culture of Taiwan.

Submissions are accepted until May 31. Early bird participants who complete their registration at the activity’s official site by May 10 will be eligible to enter a raffle and have a chance of bringing home a tablet worth NT$9,990 (US$335).

Winning designs will be displayed at the 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition at TWTC Hall 1 between August 10 and 13.

Visit the event’s official website to learn more.