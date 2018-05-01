Taiwan President pledges concrete policies for better salaries

Taipei (CNA) - President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Labor Day on Tuesday to roll out concrete policies to raise salaries and improve the workplace environment in Taiwan.

At a ceremony thanking Taiwan's 2018 exemplary workers and their spouses for their contributions to Taiwan's development, Tsai promised that local workers will be rewarded with a higher minimum wage, better working conditions, and stronger protection of worker's rights, according to a Presidential Office statement.

She said the government has already taken the lead by raising salaries for its employees and will continue to come up with concrete measures for increasing wages and encourage private businesses to do the same, the president said.

Tsai also expressed her hopes for a better working environment that is safe, fair and in which labor-management relations are constantly improving.

She praised the Ministry of Labor for working with the Legislature over the past two years to raise the minimum wage twice and pass laws to ensure at least one day of rest for every seven days of work and adequate overtime compensation.

By the end of the year, there will be 1,000 people working to review businesses' compliance with labor regulations to push for better adherence to labor standards by Taiwanese companies, Tsai said. (By Yeh Su-ping and Kuan-lin Liu)