Taiwan’s free online English learning platform ‘Cool English’ launches new functions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of Education (MOE) held a presentation on Monday to present new content of “Col English,” the free online English learning platform launched by the MOE to help elementary school and junior high school students in the country learn English in an easier and more interesting way.

The Cool English online learning platform, which was designed and maintained by National Taiwan Normal University, launched four new courses--the Voice of America (VOA) movie English, filling in English song lyrics, English Village, and online grammatical error detection system, according to the MOE.

The VOA movie English contains two-minute movie clips with Chinese and English subtitles and tests, the ministry said.

The filling in English song lyrics course is designed as a game for students to learn English by listening to English songs and filling in parts of the lyrics in order for the song to continue, the MOE said.

The English Village is an integrated gaming system designed for learning English in 3D simulated scenes, the MOE said, adding that part of the course is interactive.

The online grammatical error detection system built on an artificial intelligence system developed by the team of National Tsing Hua University professor Jason Chang (張俊盛) can automatically detect grammatical errors in written English, according to the ministry.

Yu Ching-yi (尤靖宜), a student of Jian-shan Junior High School in New Taipei City, said she was most attracted to the animation and audio books, which had ignited her interest in English. She said she was looking forward to practicing the online grammatical error detection in hopes of improving her English writing ability.

Chou Chia-yu (周嘉瑜), a teacher of Nan Jung Junior High School in Pingtung County, said she highly recommended the filling in English song lyrics course for its effectiveness in sharpening students’ listening comprehension.

The ministry said the platform was launched in June, 2015 and had attracted more than 120,000 registered members to date. For access to the platform, please visit the platform website or the Facebook page.

(photo by CNA)