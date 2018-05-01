  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/01 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 7 .750
New York 18 10 .643 3
Toronto 16 12 .571 5
Tampa Bay 13 14 .481
Baltimore 8 20 .286 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 15 12 .556
Detroit 11 16 .407 4
Minnesota 9 15 .375
Chicago 8 18 .308
Kansas City 7 21 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 10 .667
Seattle 16 11 .593
Los Angeles 16 12 .571 3
Oakland 14 14 .500 5
Texas 11 19 .367 9

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 2

Seattle 10, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Cleveland 7, Texas 5

Boston 10, Kansas City 6

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 2

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Minnesota 5

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Fister 1-2) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 3-2) at Boston (Sale 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0) at Houston (Verlander 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 2-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Triggs 2-0) at Seattle (Hernandez 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Duffy 0-3) at Boston (Pomeranz 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Moore 1-3) at Cleveland (Kluber 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-3) at Minnesota (Romero 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1) at Houston (Keuchel 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Seattle (Paxton 1-1), 10:10 p.m.