Citi Private Bank Shares Critical Insights into the World of Family Offices

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Citi Private Bank today revealed new thought leadership content for executives in the family office industry, who are increasingly relied upon by the world’s wealthiest families to manage their wealth and other family affairs.

This content will include critical insights into the workings of family offices and best practices gathered from extensive research by the Private Bank’s Global Family Office unit.

“The family office industry, which manages several trillion dollars of assets worldwide, is often opaque, with very little publicly available information,” said Peter Clive Charrington, Global Head of Citi Private Bank. “Family office executives frequently find themselves constrained by this. With the release of our insights, we believe they will be better equipped to fulfill the needs of their clients and their families.”

“Family offices are having to deliver ever more sophisticated and complex services to their families,” said Stephen Campbell, Chairman of the Global Family Office Group, Citi Private Bank. “With first-hand experience both of running family offices and providing private banking services, our family office team has a unique understanding of the needs and issues they face. This allows us to partner effectively and tailor solutions for a wide range of needs.”

The new thought leadership content was inspired by the Private Bank’s interactions with its 1,100 family office clients worldwide.

It will be presented digitally in a series of articles and white papers over a three-month period and will address topics including:

Planning a successful family office that can deliver the service that wealthy families require The costs of creating and running a family office, and assessing value-for-money Why building the right family office team is about more than just the executives’ experience Why family offices are increasingly relying upon bespoke remuneration packages to attract top executive talent, which often go beyond financial incentives The risk of family wealth dissipating within three generations and how resisting nepotism can help avoid this How grooming tomorrow’s family leaders can help preserve family wealth and influence and prevent discord in the family What executives need to know to serve their families’ desire to benefit society while seeking investment returns The value of working with external partners in order to manage families’ wealth

The Global Family Office Group at Citi Private Bank is a team of family office experts located throughout Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, who provide family offices with advice on best practices, as well as connecting them to the Private Bank’s investment, lending, banking, trust, custody, and corporate advisory and financing services.

Citi Private Bank is one of the world’s fastest growing private banks; dedicated to serving worldly and wealthy individuals and families, providing customized private banking across borders. With approximately $460 billion in global assets under management, the franchise includes 48 offices, serving clients across 116 countries. Citi Private Bank helps clients grow and preserve wealth, finance assets, make cash work harder, preserve legacies, and serve family and family business needs through objective advice and a truly open architecture investment platform. The firm offers clients products and services covering capital markets, managed investments, portfolio management, trust and estate planning, investment finance, banking and aircraft finance, as well as art and sports advisory and finance.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

