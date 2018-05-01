|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Atlanta
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Philadelphia
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Miami
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Pittsburgh
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|Milwaukee
|17
|13
|.567
|1
|St. Louis
|15
|12
|.556
|1½
|Cincinnati
|7
|22
|.241
|10½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|San Francisco
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|Los Angeles
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|San Diego
|10
|20
|.333
|11
|Sunday's Games
Miami 3, Colorado 0
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Washington 3, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 14, San Diego 2
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (Garcia 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-4) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Ross 2-2) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 1-3) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 3:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Miami (Urena 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at Arizona (Godley 4-1), 9:40 p.m.