National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/01 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 17 9 .654
Atlanta 16 11 .593
Philadelphia 16 12 .571 2
Washington 13 16 .448
Miami 10 18 .357 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 10 .615
Pittsburgh 17 12 .586 ½
Milwaukee 17 13 .567 1
St. Louis 15 12 .556
Cincinnati 7 22 .241 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 20 8 .714
San Francisco 15 14 .517
Colorado 15 15 .500 6
Los Angeles 12 16 .429 8
San Diego 10 20 .333 11

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 3, Colorado 0

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Washington 3, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 8, Minnesota 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 14, San Diego 2

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (Garcia 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-3) at St. Louis (Wacha 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-4) at Arizona (Koch 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Ross 2-2) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 1-3) at San Francisco (Holland 0-3), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1) at Washington (Strasburg 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Miami (Urena 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0) at Arizona (Godley 4-1), 9:40 p.m.