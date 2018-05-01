LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous report on the radio frequency identification market, presenting an up-to-date analysis, concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment. The report also provides new predictions for the forecast period based on an in-depth analysis of the market.

The upgraded research report on the global radio frequency identification market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the embedded systems market, offering insights into various components and systems. Some of the topics include head-mounted display, decking, night vision devices, and industrial barcode scanner.

Technavio’s previous report on the global market projected that the Americas led the global market in 2015 and accounted for more than 50% of the market share. The Americas is anticipated to have the highest contribution as the region is the first adopter of automatic data capture devices. The increasing adoption of RFID systems in transport and logistics and automotive industries is expected to contribute to this market’s growth in the region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “The increasing need for data security and error reduction in data entry is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. The manual entry of data is time-consuming and prone to numerous errors, but with the introduction of RFID and barcode systems, most companies can record and recognize data entries automatically and with utmost precision.”

Using RFID systems not only helps in automation of data entries but also rectifies warehouse errors such as picking up the wrong quality item or order. Moreover, RFID systems find extensive applications across many industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, where keeping track of the inventory and assets is of importance.

Technavio’s new report on the global radio frequency identification market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Key factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

